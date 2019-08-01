Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  DISH Network Corporation    DISH

DISH NETWORK CORPORATION

(DISH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Texas joins states suing to stop T-Mobile, Sprint deal as trial delayed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 06:26pm EDT
A smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo, in this picture illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Texas on Thursday joined 13 states seeking to stop T-Mobile US Inc's $26 billion merger with Sprint Corp, saying it would mean higher cellphone service prices for consumers, as a judge delayed a trial in their lawsuit until Dec. 9.

With Texas, there are now 14 states and the District of Columbia seeking to stop the merger of the No. 3 and No. 4 wireless companies. Texas is the only Republican-governed state participating in the lawsuit.

The U.S. Justice Department has signed off on the merger and the Federal Communications Commission has also indicated that it will formally approve the proposed transaction.

Magistrate Judge Robert Lehrburger ordered the delay after the states said they needed time to consider a deal struck by the Justice Department approving the merger with the sale of some assets.

The case had been expected to be heard beginning on Oct. 7, and was expected to last two to three weeks.

David Gelfand, a lawyer for T-Mobile, objected to the postponement. "Every day we can't integrate puts us a day behind the competitive race," he said.

Under the Justice Department deal announced a week ago, the companies would divest Sprint's prepaid businesses, including Boost Mobile, to satellite television firm Dish Network Corp, and provide it with access to 20,000 cell sites and hundreds of retail locations. That deal is worth about $5 billion.

Prepaid wireless phones are generally sought by lower-income people who cannot pass a credit check.

The states involved in the lawsuit have said that the divestiture negotiated by the federal government with Dish as a fourth wireless carrier was inadequate to protect consumers.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Sheila Dang
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 1.16% 15.052 Delayed Quote.0.40%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION -2.69% 32.95 Delayed Quote.35.60%
SOFTBANK CORP End-of-day quote.
SPRINT CORP -2.05% 7.18 Delayed Quote.25.95%
T-MOBILE US -0.53% 79.31 Delayed Quote.25.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
06:26pTexas joins states suing to stop T-Mobile, Sprint deal as trial delayed
RE
07/31DISH NETWORK : Networks Sue to Stop Streaming Service Offering Free TV Feeds -- ..
DJ
07/31Networks Sue to Stop Streaming Service Offering Free TV Feeds -- 2nd Update
DJ
07/31DISH NETWORK : Networks Sue to Stop Streaming Service Offering Free TV Feeds -- ..
DJ
07/31DISH : activates The Google Assistant on Hopper receivers; debuts new Google-bra..
PR
07/31Networks Sue to Stop Streaming Service Offering Free TV Feeds
DJ
07/31DISH NETWORK : Correction to Charlie Ergen Article From Saturday
DJ
07/30Synamedia sees pay TV driving growth for 3-4 years before IPO
RE
07/30DISH NETWORK : DishLATINO Delivers More Soccer at the Best Price Nationwide, Ann..
PR
07/30US stocks end slightly lower amid mixed company earnings
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 634 M
EBIT 2019 1 728 M
Net income 2019 1 278 M
Debt 2019 12 800 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,27x
EV / Sales2020 2,31x
Capitalization 15 913 M
Chart DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DISH Network Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 47,28  $
Last Close Price 32,95  $
Spread / Highest target 410%
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Ergen Executive Chairman
W. Erik Carlson President & Chief Executive Officer
John Swieringa Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul W. Orban CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, SVP & Controller
Atilla Tinic Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION35.60%15 913
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC35.24%85 353
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC24.98%19 351
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP36.74%18 019
CABLE ONE INC48.37%6 935
CYFROWY POLSAT SA33.99%4 989
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group