DISH NETWORK CORPORATION

(DISH)
U.S. DOJ in talks with states to win support for T-Mobile, Sprint merger: WSJ

07/25/2019 | 05:10pm EDT
A smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo, in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is negotiating with state officials to get them to support a planned settlement that would allow T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp to merge by selling assets to Dish Network Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The DOJ and the companies were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

T-Mobile is awaiting approval for its $26.5 billion deal to buy smaller rival Sprint, as the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier seeks scale to compete with bigger rivals such as Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc.

T-Mobile on Thursday added more net new phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill than analysts' estimates in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru: Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T 1.71% 33.81 Delayed Quote.16.47%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION -5.75% 39.17 Delayed Quote.66.44%
SPRINT CORP -2.87% 7.44 Delayed Quote.31.62%
T-MOBILE US -0.87% 79.91 Delayed Quote.26.73%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 0.70% 56.36 Delayed Quote.-0.44%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 417 M
EBIT 2019 1 716 M
Net income 2019 1 264 M
Debt 2019 12 971 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,9x
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,61x
EV / Sales2020 2,78x
Capitalization 19 499 M
Chart DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DISH Network Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 47,67  $
Last Close Price 41,56  $
Spread / Highest target 304%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Ergen Executive Chairman
W. Erik Carlson President & Chief Executive Officer
John Swieringa Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul W. Orban CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, SVP & Controller
Atilla Tinic Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION66.44%19 499
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC43.76%91 524
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC30.51%20 258
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP45.02%19 104
CABLE ONE INC47.44%6 892
CYFROWY POLSAT SA33.36%5 007
Categories
