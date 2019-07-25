U.S. DOJ in talks with states to win support for T-Mobile, Sprint merger: WSJ

The DOJ and the companies were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

T-Mobile is awaiting approval for its $26.5 billion deal to buy smaller rival Sprint, as the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier seeks scale to compete with bigger rivals such as Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc.

T-Mobile on Thursday added more net new phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill than analysts' estimates in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru: Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)