Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  DISH Network Corporation    DISH

DISH NETWORK CORPORATION

(DISH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. judge expected to rule in favour of merger of Sprint, T-Mobile - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 08:55pm EST
A T-Mobile store is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York

A U.S. district judge is expected to rule in favour of allowing Sprint and T-Mobile to merge over the objections of a group of state attorneys general, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Shares of Sprint surged 69% in after hours trade and T-Mobile stock rose 8%.

U.S. District Court Judge Victor Marrero is expected to make his decision public on Tuesday, one source said.

Approval of the deal would be a high profile defeat for state attorneys general, led by New York and California, who had argued that a merger of the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S. wireless carriers would lead to higher prices, especially for customers who use prepaid plans popular with people with poorer credit.

The deal has already been approved by federal regulators.

The companies had said the deal was needed to help them build out next generation of wireless, called 5G, and better compete with sector leaders Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc.

Executives from the companies, including outspoken T-Mobile Chief Executive John Legere, testified during the trial that Sprint’s business was deteriorating and would not survive if it did not merge with T-Mobile.

The two companies are expected to start talks on renegotiating the terms of their $26.5 billion (20.5 billion pounds) merger in the next few days, two sources said.

T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom is keen to cut the price of the deal, arguing that Sprint’s fortunes have deteriorated since they inked their agreement, the sources added.

However, Sprint, in which Japan's Softbank Group has a major stake, is expected to argue that T-Mobile needs Sprint in order to grow its cashflow and to boost its capacity using its spectrum, according to the sources.

There is no certainty that there will be a renegotiated deal, the sources cautioned.

The Court did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sprint and T-Mobile both declined to comment.

One merger opponent, Gigi Sohn, a former telecoms regulator now at Georgetown Law, tweeted her displeasure with reports of the decision. "If #antitrust law doesn't even block a 4-3 merger like this, we need to start from scratch," she tweeted, referring to the market shrinking to three from four competitors. "I'll have more to say tomorrow after I read the judge's decision (through my tears)."

While a group of states decided to fight the deal in court, the federal government approved it with conditions, a decision which remain in effect.

The U.S. Justice Department approved the deal in July after the carriers agreed to sell some assets to satellite provider Dish Network Corp, which would create its own cellular network to ensure that there would still be four competitors in the market. The Federal Communications Commission signed off on the deal in October. Dish shares rose 2% after hours.

The states maintained that Dish was ill-equipped to become a competitive fourth wireless carrier.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that the court was expected to approve the deal on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington and Greg Roumeliotis in New York, David Shepardson in DC and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Uttaresh.V and Lincoln Feast.)

By Diane Bartz and Greg Roumeliotis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -0.26% 14.864 Delayed Quote.2.02%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 0.19% 36.85 Delayed Quote.3.89%
T-MOBILE US -1.07% 84.53 Delayed Quote.8.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
08:55pU.S. judge expected to rule in favour of merger of Sprint, T-Mobile - sources
RE
02/06T-Mobile beats quarterly estimates as Sprint merger decision looms
RE
02/03Alphabet shares fall as Google misses on sales, YouTube revenue disappoints
RE
02/03Alphabet shares fall as Google misses on sales, YouTube revenue disappoints
RE
01/23DISH NETWORK : to release Telecom Transport RFI/RFP for standalone 5G network bu..
PR
01/07Democratic lawmaker presses antitrust enforcers on company ties, settlements
RE
01/03DISH NETWORK CORPORATION : Report
CO
2019U.S. Raps Wireless Merger Lawsuit -- WSJ
DJ
2019DISH NETWORK : Testimony ends in T-Mobile-Sprint merger trial in New York
RE
2019Justice Department, FCC File Papers Supporting T-Mobile-Sprint Merger--3rd Up..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 724 M
EBIT 2019 1 802 M
Net income 2019 1 360 M
Debt 2019 11 473 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,42x
EV / Sales2020 2,39x
Capitalization 19 269 M
Chart DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DISH Network Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 42,76  $
Last Close Price 36,85  $
Spread / Highest target 161%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
W. Erik Carlson President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles William Ergen Executive Chairman
John Swieringa Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul W. Orban Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Atilla Tinic Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION3.89%19 400
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.8.27%105 882
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION6.86%23 169
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-10.33%12 750
CABLE ONE, INC.14.24%9 802
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.-1.36%4 585
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group