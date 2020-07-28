Log in
DISTILLERIES COMPANY OF SRI LANKA PLC    DIST.N0000   LK0191N00003

DISTILLERIES COMPANY OF SRI LANKA PLC

(DIST.N0000)
  Report
News Summary 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sri Lankan shares snap 3-day rally as real estate, utilities stocks fall

07/28/2020 | 09:46am EDT

July 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares inched lower on Tuesday after three consecutive sessions of gains, driven by losses in real estate and utilities stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed 0.11% lower at 5,099.42.

** Conglomerate C T Holdings Plc and ice-cream and beverage maker Ceylon Cold Stores Plc were the biggest drags on the index, shedding 7.7% and 1.8%, respectively.

** Shares of Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka Plc and Ceylinco Insurance Plc jumped 3.6% and 5.6%, respectively, and were the top boosts on the index.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 171.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($921,781) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 51.4 million shares from 72 million in the previous session.

** Equity market turnover was 795 million Sri Lankan rupees.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.75 against the U.S. dollar as of 1340 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.7000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
C T HOLDINGS PLC 8.39% 155 End-of-day quote.-7.79%
CEYLINCO INSURANCE PLC 0.00% 1800 End-of-day quote.-9.41%
CEYLON COLD STORES PLC 1.82% 682.3 End-of-day quote.-14.18%
DISTILLERIES COMPANY OF SRI LANKA PLC 0.71% 14.1 End-of-day quote.-23.78%
Financials
Sales 2019 27 716 M 150 M 150 M
Net income 2019 5 395 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net Debt 2019 4 124 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
Yield 2019 5,52%
Capitalization 67 160 M 362 M 363 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,59x
EV / Sales 2019 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 025
Free-Float 3,96%
Chart DISTILLERIES COMPANY OF SRI LANKA PLC
Duration : Period :
Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 17,00 LKR
Last Close Price 14,10 LKR
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,6%
Managers
NameTitle
D. Harold Stassen Jayawardena Chairman & Managing Director
Mano Perera Head-Operations
Nimal N. Nagahawatte Head-Finance
Prasanna Karunanayake Group Chief Information Officer
Cedric Royle Jansz Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISTILLERIES COMPANY OF SRI LANKA PLC-23.78%349
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-5.72%34 227
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED-32.94%5 589
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.-8.60%1 260
C&C GROUP PLC-43.54%913
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED8.55%884
