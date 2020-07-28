Sri Lankan shares snap 3-day rally as real estate, utilities stocks fall

July 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares inched lower on Tuesday after three consecutive sessions of gains, driven by losses in real estate and utilities stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed 0.11% lower at 5,099.42.

** Conglomerate C T Holdings Plc and ice-cream and beverage maker Ceylon Cold Stores Plc were the biggest drags on the index, shedding 7.7% and 1.8%, respectively.

** Shares of Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka Plc and Ceylinco Insurance Plc jumped 3.6% and 5.6%, respectively, and were the top boosts on the index.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 171.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($921,781) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 51.4 million shares from 72 million in the previous session.

** Equity market turnover was 795 million Sri Lankan rupees.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.75 against the U.S. dollar as of 1340 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.7000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)