Diurnal : Director Dealings

17 January 2019
Diurnal Group plc
('Diurnal' or the 'Company')
Director Dealings
Diurnal Group plc (AIM: DNL), the specialty pharmaceutical company targeting patient needs in chronic endocrine (hormonal) diseases, announces the following Director's dealings undertaken for tax planning purposes:
Richard Ross, Chief Scientific Officer, today sold 33,944 Ordinary Shares at a price of 37 pence per Ordinary Share and the ISA of his wife, Sarah Ross, purchased 33,944 Ordinary Shares at a price of 37.07 pence per Ordinary Share. Following the transactions, the total beneficial interest of Richard Ross and his connected parties remains unchanged at 1,554,925 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.52% of the total voting rights.
Details of the full notifications received by the Company are set out below:
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Richard Ross
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Scientific Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Diurnal Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800I2HNUNZN1LDH29
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each in Diurnal Group plc
|
|
|
Identification code
|
GB00BDB6Q760
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of ordinary shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
Sell 37p
|
33,944
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
As above
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
16 January 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Sarah Ross
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Closely associated person to an Executive Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Diurnal Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800I2HNUNZN1LDH29
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each in Diurnal Group plc
|
|
|
Identification code
|
GB00BDB6Q760
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale and purchase of ordinary shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
Buy 37.07p
|
33,944
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
As above
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
16 January 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
For further information, please visit www.diurnal.co.ukor contact:
|
|
|
Diurnal Group plc
|
+44 (0)20 3727 1000
|
Martin Whitaker, Chief Executive Officer
|
|
Richard Bungay, Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
|
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
|
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500
|
Corporate Finance: Freddy Crossley, Emma Earl
|
|
Corporate Broking: James Stearns
|
|
|
|
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Joint Broker)
|
+44 (0)20 7894 7000
|
Corporate Finance: Phil Davies, Will Goode, Michael Boot
|
|
Healthcare Equity Sales: Andrew Keith
|
|
|
|
FTI Consulting (Media and Investor Relations)
|
+44 (0)20 3727 1000
|
Simon Conway
|
|
Victoria Foster Mitchell
|
Notes to Editors
About Diurnal Group plc
Founded in 2004, Diurnal is a UK-based specialty pharma company developing high quality products for the global market for the life-long treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia and Adrenal Insufficiency. Its expertise and innovative research activities focus on circadian-based endocrinology to yield novel product candidates in the rare and chronic endocrine disease arena.
For further information about Diurnal, please visit www.diurnal.co.uk
