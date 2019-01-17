Log in
Diurnal : Director Dealings

01/17/2019 | 02:24am EST

17 January 2019

Diurnal Group plc

('Diurnal' or the 'Company')

Director Dealings

Diurnal Group plc (AIM: DNL), the specialty pharmaceutical company targeting patient needs in chronic endocrine (hormonal) diseases, announces the following Director's dealings undertaken for tax planning purposes:

Richard Ross, Chief Scientific Officer, today sold 33,944 Ordinary Shares at a price of 37 pence per Ordinary Share and the ISA of his wife, Sarah Ross, purchased 33,944 Ordinary Shares at a price of 37.07 pence per Ordinary Share. Following the transactions, the total beneficial interest of Richard Ross and his connected parties remains unchanged at 1,554,925 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.52% of the total voting rights.

Details of the full notifications received by the Company are set out below:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Ross

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Scientific Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Diurnal Group plc

b)

LEI

213800I2HNUNZN1LDH29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each in Diurnal Group plc

Identification code

GB00BDB6Q760

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Sell 37p

33,944

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

As above

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

16 January 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Sarah Ross

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Closely associated person to an Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Diurnal Group plc

b)

LEI

213800I2HNUNZN1LDH29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each in Diurnal Group plc

Identification code

GB00BDB6Q760

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale and purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Buy 37.07p

33,944

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

As above

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

16 January 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

For further information, please visit www.diurnal.co.ukor contact:

Diurnal Group plc

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Martin Whitaker, Chief Executive Officer

Richard Bungay, Chief Financial Officer

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Corporate Finance: Freddy Crossley, Emma Earl

Corporate Broking: James Stearns

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7894 7000

Corporate Finance: Phil Davies, Will Goode, Michael Boot

Healthcare Equity Sales: Andrew Keith

FTI Consulting (Media and Investor Relations)

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Simon Conway

Victoria Foster Mitchell

Notes to Editors

About Diurnal Group plc

Founded in 2004, Diurnal is a UK-based specialty pharma company developing high quality products for the global market for the life-long treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia and Adrenal Insufficiency. Its expertise and innovative research activities focus on circadian-based endocrinology to yield novel product candidates in the rare and chronic endocrine disease arena.

For further information about Diurnal, please visit www.diurnal.co.uk

Disclaimer

Diurnal Group plc published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 07:23:07 UTC
