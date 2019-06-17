Diurnal : Director Dealings

17 June 2019

Diurnal Group plc (AIM: DNL), the specialty pharmaceutical company targeting patient needs in chronic endocrine (hormonal) diseases, announces the following Directors' dealings undertaken for tax planning purposes:

Richard Ross, Chief Scientific Officer and his wife, Sarah Ross, sold in aggregate 148,300 Ordinary Shares at a price of 27 pence per Ordinary Share and their respective ISAs purchased 148,300 Ordinary Shares in aggregate at a price of 27.02 pence per Ordinary Share. Following the transactions, the total beneficial interest of Richard Ross and his connected parties remains unchanged at 1,555,425 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.4% of the total voting rights as at 17 June 2019.

Details of the full notifications received by the Company are set out below:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Richard Ross 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Scientific Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Diurnal Group plc b) LEI 213800I2HNUNZN1LDH29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 5 pence each in Diurnal Group plc Identification code GB00BDB6Q760 b) Nature of the transaction Sale and purchase of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Sale 27p Purchase 27.02p 114,356 71,400 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume As above - Price e) Date of the transaction 14 June 2019 f) Place of the transaction XLON

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sarah Ross 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Closely associated person to an Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Diurnal Group plc b) LEI 213800I2HNUNZN1LDH29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 5 pence each in Diurnal Group plc Identification code GB00BDB6Q760 b) Nature of the transaction Sale and purchase of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Sale 27p Purchase 27.02p 33,944 76,900 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume As above - Price e) Date of the transaction 14 June 2019 f) Place of the transaction XLON

About Diurnal Group plc

Founded in 2004, Diurnal is a UK-based specialty pharma company developing high quality products for the global market for the life-long treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia and Adrenal Insufficiency. Its expertise and innovative research activities focus on circadian-based endocrinology to yield novel product candidates in the rare and chronic endocrine disease arena.

