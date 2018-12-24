Log in
DIURNAL GROUP PLC (DNL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/24 08:59:59 am
22.5 GBp
2017DIURNAL GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
Diurnal : Director Dealings and Issue of Equity

12/24/2018 | 02:25am EST

24 December 2018

Diurnal Group plc

('Diurnal' or the 'Company')

Director Dealings and Issue of equity

Diurnal Group plc (AIM: DNL), the specialty pharmaceutical company targeting patient needs in chronic endocrine (hormonal) diseases, announcesthe issue and allotment of 10,792 ordinary shares of £0.05 ('New Ordinary Shares') to John Goddard, Non-Executive Director of the Company.

As published in the Company's AIM Admission Document, on 21 December 2015, and in connection with his recruitment, John Goddard was awarded 32,374 ordinary shares of £0.05 each for which Mr Goddard will pay the nominal value for each share ('Conditional Shares'). The award of Conditional Shares vested in thirds 18, 24 and 36 months from 24 December 2015, being the date of admission to AIM. There are no other performance criteria and all Conditional Shares have now vested.

John Goddard's interest in the Company is now as follows:

Name

Position

Total number of Conditional Shares now held

Total number of ordinary shares now held

John Goddard

Non-Executive Director

Nil

53,993

Application has been made for admission of the New Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM, which is anticipated to occur at 8:00am on 31 December 2018 ('Admission'). The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passuwith the existing shares of common stock of the Company. Following Admission, the Company's issued ordinary share capital will consist of 61,710,858 ordinary shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights in Diurnal following Admission will be 61,710,858.

The above figure of 61,710,858 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please visit www.diurnal.co.ukor contact:

Diurnal Group plc

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Martin Whitaker, Chief Executive Officer

Richard Bungay, Chief Financial Officer

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Corporate Finance: Freddy Crossley, Emma Earl

Corporate Broking: James Stearns

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7894 7000

Corporate Finance: Phil Davies, Will Goode, Michael Boot

Healthcare Equity Sales: Andrew Keith

FTI Consulting (Media and Investor Relations)

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Simon Conway

Victoria Foster Mitchell

About Diurnal Group plc

Founded in 2004, Diurnal is a UK-based specialty pharma company developing high quality products for the global market for the life-long treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia and Adrenal Insufficiency. Its expertise and innovative research activities focus on circadian-based endocrinology to yield novel product candidates in the rare and chronic endocrine disease arena.

For further information about Diurnal, please visit www.diurnal.co.uk

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated ('PCAs') with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

John Goddard

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Diurnal Group plc

b)

LEI

213800I2HNUNZN1LDH29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 5p each

Identification code

GB00BDB6Q760

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of options over ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£539.60

10,792

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

10,792

- Price

£0.05

e)

Date of the transaction

24 December 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

Disclaimer

Diurnal Group plc published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 07:24:04 UTC
