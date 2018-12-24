Diurnal : Director Dealings and Issue of Equity

24 December 2018

Diurnal Group plc

('Diurnal' or the 'Company')

Director Dealings and Issue of equity

Diurnal Group plc (AIM: DNL), the specialty pharmaceutical company targeting patient needs in chronic endocrine (hormonal) diseases, announcesthe issue and allotment of 10,792 ordinary shares of £0.05 ('New Ordinary Shares') to John Goddard, Non-Executive Director of the Company.

As published in the Company's AIM Admission Document, on 21 December 2015, and in connection with his recruitment, John Goddard was awarded 32,374 ordinary shares of £0.05 each for which Mr Goddard will pay the nominal value for each share ('Conditional Shares'). The award of Conditional Shares vested in thirds 18, 24 and 36 months from 24 December 2015, being the date of admission to AIM. There are no other performance criteria and all Conditional Shares have now vested.

John Goddard's interest in the Company is now as follows:

Name Position Total number of Conditional Shares now held Total number of ordinary shares now held John Goddard Non-Executive Director Nil 53,993

Application has been made for admission of the New Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM, which is anticipated to occur at 8:00am on 31 December 2018 ('Admission'). The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passuwith the existing shares of common stock of the Company. Following Admission, the Company's issued ordinary share capital will consist of 61,710,858 ordinary shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights in Diurnal following Admission will be 61,710,858.

The above figure of 61,710,858 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please visit www.diurnal.co.ukor contact: Diurnal Group plc +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Martin Whitaker, Chief Executive Officer Richard Bungay, Chief Financial Officer Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7886 2500 Corporate Finance: Freddy Crossley, Emma Earl Corporate Broking: James Stearns Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7894 7000 Corporate Finance: Phil Davies, Will Goode, Michael Boot Healthcare Equity Sales: Andrew Keith FTI Consulting (Media and Investor Relations) +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Simon Conway Victoria Foster Mitchell

About Diurnal Group plc

Founded in 2004, Diurnal is a UK-based specialty pharma company developing high quality products for the global market for the life-long treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia and Adrenal Insufficiency. Its expertise and innovative research activities focus on circadian-based endocrinology to yield novel product candidates in the rare and chronic endocrine disease arena.

For further information about Diurnal, please visit www.diurnal.co.uk

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated ('PCAs') with them.