Diurnal : Interim Results

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 11 February 2020 Diurnal Group plc ('Diurnal' or the 'Company') Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 December 2019 Strong revenue performance for Alkindi® ahead of further country launches in Europe, with operating losses reduced by 53% Two major regulatory filings completed during the Period Early stage pipeline progress continues; positive oral native testosterone clinical trial results Diurnal Group plc (AIM: DNL), the specialty pharmaceutical company targeting patient needs in chronic endocrine (hormonal) diseases, announces its results for the six months ended 31 December 2019 (the 'Period'). Operational highlights · Alkindi®(hydrocortisone granules in capsules for opening) o Launches in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Iceland (with partner Frost Pharma) during the Period, following initial launches in UK, Germany and Austria o Launch of Alkindi® in Italy subsequent to the Period end o Alkindi® New Drug Application (NDA) submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) o Partnering discussions for Alkindi® and Chronocort® ongoing in the US o Submission of Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) in Australia following the grant of Orphan Drug Designation · Chronocort®(modified release hydrocortisone) o Submission of MAA to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) along with an application for confirmation of Orphan Drug Status · DITEST™ (native oral testosterone formulation) o Positive headline results from the DITEST™ (native oral testosterone formulation) Phase I proof-of-concept clinical trial in target hypogonadal patients, with potential to be the first effective oral native testosterone treatment in an estimated $4.8bn global market o Diurnal's third product in clinical development continuing progress in early stage pipeline Financial overview · Alkindi® revenues of £1.1m, representing 516% year-on-year growth (H1 2018/19: £0.2m) · Operating loss of £4.6m, a reduction of 53% year-on-year (H1 2018/19: £9.7m) reflecting increased revenues and decreased investment in clinical development expenses · Held-to-maturity financial assets, cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2019 of £4.6m (31 December 2018: £6.9m); 30 June 2019 of £9.1m Martin Whitaker, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Diurnal, commented: 'Diurnal has continued to experience strong commercial traction for Alkindi® with robust growth in sales. Further Alkindi® launches are planned for 2020 in Europe, in addition to the recent launch in Italy. We also delivered on two major regulatory milestones, filing both the US NDA for Alkindi® and European MAA for Chronocort® submissions during Q4 2019. Diurnal anticipates US regulatory approval for Alkindi® in Q4 2020 and European regulatory approval for Chronocort® in Q1 2021. There also continues to be strong interest in Alkindi® and Chronocort® from potential US partners and we expect to conclude a US licensing deal in H1 2020. During the Period, Diurnal also announced positive Phase I clinical data from its oral native testosterone product, DITEST™, adding a potentially valuable clinical-stage product to its expanding endocrinology-focused pipeline. Diurnal believes that it is strongly positioned to capitalise on the progress with its pipeline and to secure funding for the next stage of its development into a world-leading endocrinology specialty pharma company.' In the Interim Results: · 'H1' refers to the six-month period ended 31 December · 'bn', 'm' and 'k' represent billion, million and thousand, respectively · 'Group' is the Company and its subsidiary undertakings, Diurnal Limited and Diurnal Europe B.V. For further information, please visit www.diurnal.co.ukor contact: Diurnal Group plc +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Martin Whitaker, Chief Executive Officer Richard Bungay, Chief Financial Officer Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7886 2500 Corporate Finance: Freddy Crossley, Emma Earl Corporate Broking: James Stearns Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7894 7000 Corporate Finance: Phil Davies, Will Goode, Michael Boot Healthcare Equity Sales: Andrew Keith FTI Consulting (Media and Investor Relations) +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Simon Conway Victoria Foster Mitchell Notes to Editors About Diurnal Group plc Founded in 2004, Diurnal is a UK-based specialty pharma company developing high quality products for the global market for the life-long treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia and Adrenal Insufficiency. Its expertise and innovative research activities focus on circadian-based endocrinology to yield novel product candidates in the rare and chronic endocrine disease arena. For further information about Diurnal, please visit www.diurnal.co.uk Forward looking statements Certain information contained in this announcement, including any information as to the Group's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'believes', 'estimates', 'anticipates', 'projects', 'expects', 'intends', 'aims', 'plans', 'predicts', 'may', 'will', 'seeks' 'could' 'targets' 'assumes' 'positioned' or 'should' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this announcement and include statements regarding the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of the Directors concerning, among other things, the Group's results of operations, financial condition, prospects, growth, strategies and the industries in which the Group operates. The directors of the Company believe that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but may be affected by a number of variables which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or are beyond the Group's control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Even if the Group's actual results of operations, financial condition and the development of the industries in which the Group operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this document, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. Chief Executive Review During the Period, Diurnal has made significant progress towards its vision of becoming a world-leading endocrinology specialty pharma company. Underpinning this vision is the development of a strong commercial business in Europe, initially focused on delivery of the Group's two lead products, Chronocort® and Alkindi®, for patients suffering from the orphan diseases congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and adrenal insufficiency (AI), a potential market of $2.1bn. The Group is also seeking to maximise the value of its products in the rest of the world, in particular, to address large opportunities for CAH and AI in the US (c. $1.1bn) and Japan (c. $0.4bn), as well as other valuable markets around the world. The Group has also strengthened its pipeline during the Period following the successful completion of the first clinical study with DITEST™, its native oral testosterone replacement product, a potential market of approximately $4.8bn. Alkindi®Europe: building a commercial platform to support future revenue growth Alkindi® is the first product specifically designed for young children suffering from paediatric AI, and the related condition CAH. Alkindi® is approved in Europe and has been proven to be effective, easy to administer and has a safety profile similar to other hydrocortisone products. Given the specialist prescribing base, and to retain the maximum commercial value of the product, Diurnal is commercialising Alkindi® itself in larger European markets, focusing its marketing efforts initially on patients aged 0-6 years where the unmet need is highest. Following the approval of Alkindi®in 2018, Diurnal has now launched the product directly in the UK, Germany and Austria, and with its distribution partner Frost Pharma in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Iceland. Alkindi®revenues for the Period of £1.1m demonstrated strong year-on-year growth of over 500%, reflecting both continued growth in Germany and the UK, where Alkindi® was launched during 2018, as well as sales from new launches in the Nordic region. Diurnal believes that the successful pricing approvals and subsequent launches confirm the robust health economic arguments supporting Alkindi®. Following approval of pricing for Alkindi® during 2019, Diurnal launched the product in Italy shortly after the end of the Period. Diurnal also received pricing approval for Alkindi® in the Netherlands after the end of the Period and continues pricing discussions in Spain. The Group expects that a series of country launches during 2020 will continue to provide strong revenue growth for Alkindi®. Diurnal continues to assess the most effective means of accessing additional European markets for Alkindi® and will either use in-house resources or engage with a distribution partner. Diurnal has continued to develop a robust and efficient product supply chain during the Period, in particular to minimise potential disruption to the Group's operations after the end of the transitional period following the UK's departure from the EU on 31 January 2020 and also to minimise distribution costs. The Group's supply chain remains located entirely within the EU. Diurnal's wholly-owned subsidiary, Diurnal Europe B.V., registered in the Netherlands, holds the Alkindi® EU marketing authorisation and other required authorisations and licenses following the UK's departure from the EU. Diurnal has previously established a satellite distribution facility in the UK, to ensure continuity of supply for the UK market. The Company believes that its European commercial infrastructure is a valuable asset that can not only be leveraged significantly in the event of a successful approval of Chronocort® in Europe, but also makes Diurnal an attractive partner for companies seeking to commercialise endocrinology focused products in Europe. Diurnal continues to assess such business development opportunities where they are additive to its business model. Chronocort®Europe: expanding the European product franchise Diurnal's second product candidate, Chronocort®, provides a drug release profile that the Group believes better mimics the body's natural cortisol circadian rhythm, which current therapy is unable to replicate, and is designed to improve disease treatment for adults with CAH, as measured by androgen (male sex hormone) control. During 2018, Diurnal completed its European pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of Chronocort® for the treatment of CAH in adults, with a total of 122 patients enrolled across 11 clinical sites, the largest interventional study conducted to date in this patient population. In this study, Chronocort® was able to demonstrate 24-hour control of androgens in its European Phase 3 trial in CAH. However, it did not meet the primary endpoint of superior control compared to conventional glucocorticoid therapy. Subsequently, Diurnal performed a detailed analysis of the study data, identifying important differences between Chronocort® and the control arm of the trial based upon a number of relevant clinical parameters. Based on these findings, Diurnal held a positive Scientific Advice meeting with the EMA in Q2 2019, which confirmed the existing clinical and regulatory path for Chronocort®. An MAA was subsequently filed in Q4 2019. The MAA submission seeks approval for adolescent CAH patients in addition to adults, providing the potential for transition of paediatric patients from Alkindi® to Chronocort®, along with an application for confirmation of Orphan Drug Status. Patients completing treatment in the European Phase 3 study had the option to enrol into a long-term safety extension study, assessing the impact of treatment with Chronocort® over an extended period, regardless of whether the patients were initially treated with Chronocort® or standard-of-care. A significant proportion of patients eligible to enter the follow-on study did so, and patient drop-out rates from this study have been very low to date. Diurnal has performed two interim analyses of the data from the ongoing study; notably, a number of patients have been treated for at least 30 months and show sustained benefit from extended Chronocort® treatment, consistent with feedback from the study investigators in this open-label trial. Assuming the EMA approves Chronocort® for the treatment of CAH, Diurnal subsequently intends to submit a line extension in Europe for the treatment of AI, potentially a much larger market opportunity, using existing clinical data, once the existing Orphan Drug Status for the product Plenadren® in the treatment of adult AI has expired in late 2021. The Group intends to use its commercial organisation and supply chain developed for Alkindi® for the planned future launch of Chronocort® in Europe. In addition, the pricing work undertaken for Alkindi® has provided insights into the cortisol deficiency market that will be extremely valuable in developing health economic arguments for Chronocort®. Alkindi® and Chronocort® US: major licensing opportunity During the Period, Diurnal successfully completed the Alkindi® New Drug Application (NDA) application in the US, along with application for Orphan Drug Status, with potential for approval in late 2020. In the US, the product will be designated 'Alkindi® Sprinkle', reflecting the unique formulation for a hydrocortisone-based product for paediatric patients. Diurnal has developed a Phase 3 registration package for Chronocort® in the US designed to recruit up to 150 patients with CAH, randomised to either receive Chronocort® twice-daily or standard-of-care. The study design reflects previous discussions with the FDA and builds upon key learnings from the European Phase 3 study. Diurnal believes that the preparatory work undertaken for this study, including identification of key clinical sites, will substantially accelerate the clinical trial start-up timings. Diurnal has also developed a Phase 2 study designed to assess the utility of Chronocort® in AI, which represents a sizeable commercial opportunity (potentially $0.9bn in the US alone) and with a highly favourable competitive landscape in the US. Diurnal believes that both these studies are ready to commence, ideally with the support of a US partner. As highlighted previously, Diurnal is in discussion with a range of potential licensing partners for Alkindi® and Chronocort® and aims to close a deal during the first half of 2020. Rest of world: maximising late-stage pipeline value Diurnal continues to refine its strategy to optimise market access for its products. Outside of key European markets and the US, the Group aims to maximise revenues from Alkindi® and Chronocort® by entering into distribution agreements. The Group seeks to access territories where there is the potential for a price which reflects the innovation for its products, and which can use the European or US regulatory dossiers as the basis for local regulatory submissions. This approach is exemplified by its agreements with Emerge Health for the marketing of Alkindi® and Chronocort® in Australia and New Zealand, and Medison for the marketing of Alkindi® and Chronocort® in Israel. During the Period, Diurnal's partner Emerge Health submitted an MAA for Alkindi® in Australia, following the grant of Orphan Drug Designation in the first half of 2019. Diurnal expects approval of Alkindi® both in Australia and, with its partner Medison, in Israel during 2020. Diurnal continues to assess its strategy for entry into the important Japanese market with a local partner, including the potential for Orphan Drug Designation. Japan is an attractive market for Diurnal's late-stage cortisol deficiency pipeline, with a well-developed pharmaceutical market, including Orphan Drug Designation and a large population, with the market for CAH and AI estimated at $0.4bn. DITEST™: building value in the product pipeline During the Period, Diurnal announced positive headline results from the Company's Phase I proof-of-concept clinical trial with DITEST™ (native oral testosterone formulation), which has the potential to be the first effective oral native testosterone treatment in an estimated $4.8bn global market. This study, which confirmed the positive findings in the Group's successful in vivopre-clinical studies, evaluated the pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of DITEST™ in the target patient group of 24 adult men with primary or secondary hypogonadism. The market for testosterone-based products for the treatment of hypogonadism is fragmented and many of the commercially available testosterone replacements have their drawbacks, with topically-available products having compliance and safety issues, while key issues with the use of alternative oral modified testosterone products (testosterone undecanoate) show variability in absorption and the requirement for a high-fat meal to achieve therapeutic testosterone levels. The primary endpoint of the trial compared the rate and extent of absorption of testosterone from a single dose of DITEST™ 120mg with a single dose of testosterone undecanoate 80mg in the fed state in hypogonadal men was met, DITEST™ was shown to achieve testosterone levels within the healthy young male adult normal range after oral administration, with levels that were less variable than testosterone undecanoate. Secondary endpoints demonstrated that there was no impact on the rate and extent of absorption of testosterone from DITEST™ 200mg whether taken with either food or in the fasted state, representing a major difference with testosterone undecanoate. The safety and tolerability of two different doses of DITEST™ were also assessed in the study. There were no serious adverse events in the DITEST™ arm of the study, and levels of the potent testosterone derived androgen, dihydrotestosterone (DHT), were lower than with testosterone undecanoate. Diurnal is currently assessing the regulatory path for registration of DITEST™ in the key US market in order to determine the optimum development pathway, whether in-house or in collaboration with a partner. Outlook If approved by the EMA, Chronocort® will join Alkindi® in Diurnal's portfolio of approved products, enlarging the Company's commercial cortisol replacement therapy franchise. This should further enable Diurnal to build a strong and profitable European business through penetration of the combined addressable market for the treatment of CAH and paediatric AI, which is estimated by the Company to be worth $0.4bn in Europe alone. Diurnal also expects additional progress for Alkindi®, with further country launches scheduled during 2020 to accelerate growth of revenues. In the US, Diurnal has received strong interest in Alkindi® and Chronocort® and will continue to progress licensing discussions, including the potential for co-development of Chronocort® in the US, both in CAH and AI. The US remains an important market for Diurnal's late-stage pipeline focused on cortisol deficiency, with a combined market size for the treatment of CAH and paediatric AI estimated at over $0.1bn, and a future expansion opportunity in adult AI, which represents a $0.9bn market opportunity in the US. DITEST™ represents a further valuable addition to Diurnal's growing pipeline of novel endocrinology treatments, and the Company aims to elucidate the optimal development path during 2020 in order to maximise the value of this product in the $4.8bn potential market in the US and Europe. Financial Review Revenues and gross margin Total revenues recorded for the Period were £1.1m (H1 2018/19: £0.2m), which is net of provisions for stock placed into the wholesale distribution chain on a sale-or-return basis and rebates. The strong growth in revenues reflects both continued growth in Germany and the UK, where Alkindi® was launched in May 2018 and September 2018 respectively, as well as sales from new launches in Austria, Sweden, Denmark and Iceland. The roll-out of Alkindi® has been impacted to a small degree by the unpredictability of timeliness of pricing discussions, which are conducted on a country-by-country basis, by activities required to prepare for the UK's departure from the EU (including the establishment of a subsidiary company within the EU and securing the required licenses and authorisations) and the impact of the Falsified Medicines Directive, which requires each pack of pharmaceuticals to have a unique identifying code. Nevertheless, the Group expects further country launches in 2020 that will continue to provide strong revenue growth for Alkindi®. Gross margin for the Period was 74% (H1 2018/19: 82%). The overall gross margin is impacted by the mix of sales by country, in particular for the Nordic region where Diurnal shares revenue with its distribution partner, Frost Pharma, and by dose strength. As Alkindi® sales volumes grow, the Group expects to be able to realise margin improvements through manufacturing efficiencies. Additionally, Diurnal has implemented several measures with its manufacturing partners to further reduce the cost of goods. Operating expenses R&D expenditure for the Period was £2.4m (H1 2018/19: £6.4m). During the prior period, R&D expenditure was increased significantly as the Group undertook activities to initiate a Chronocort® US Phase 3 trial in CAH and a US Phase 2 trial in AI; following the Chronocort® European Phase 3 trial read-out in October 2018, these US clinical studies were put on hold, in order to re-assess the study designs. In addition, the prior period included costs of completion of the Chronocort® Phase 3 registration trial in Europe and the transition of patients completing this study into the ongoing European long-term follow-on study. Reflecting this reduced clinical development activity, R&D expenses reduced significantly in the Period. In order to provide better information on the financial impact of the continued build out of Diurnal's European commercial infrastructure to support Alkindi® and the potential future launch of Chronocort®, selling and distribution expenses have been split out from administrative expenses. Figures for the six months ended 31 December 2018 and the year ended 30 June 2019 have also been split out, to provide useful comparative information. Selling and distribution expenses, comprising the costs of the Group's sales and marketing, medical liaison and supply chain activities, were £2.0m (H1 2018/19: £2.5m). The prior period included significant expenditure relating to market access activities required to secure pricing for Alkindi® in Europe. In addition, following the Chronocort® European Phase 3 trial read-out in October 2018, a number of cost-saving measures were implemented towards the end of the prior period, including a restructuring of the commercial team engaged by Ashfield Healthcare. Administrative expenses as reported for the Period were £1.1m (H1 2018/19: £0.9m). The reported administrative expenses in both the current Period and prior period have been impacted by several large items, as follows: Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited 6 months ended 6 months ended 12 months ended 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 30 Jun 2019 £000 £000 £000 Administrative expenses as reported (1,054) (872) (2,150) Less: change in accrual for employers National Insurance on unexercised share options (73) (607) (572) Less: exchange gain on settlement of US dollar commitments relating to US Chronocort® studies (362) - - Underlying administrative expenses (1,489) (1,479) (2,722) Expenses in the Period reflected a credit of £0.1m (H1 2018/19: credit of £0.6m) relating to the provision for Employers' National Insurance contribution on share option exercises; the large credit in the prior period reflects the fall in the share price following the announcement of the Chronocort® Phase 3 clinical trial headline data in October 2018. The current Period includes a foreign exchange gain of £0.4m relating to the settlement of US dollar commitments relating to the Chronocort® US clinical studies. Underlying administrative expenses after adjusting for the above items of £1.5m (H1 2018/19: £1.5m), were at a similar level to the prior period. Operating loss Operating loss for the Period decreased to £4.6m (H1 2018/198: £9.7m), reflecting the increased revenues and lower overall operating expenses, as outlined above. Financial income and expense Financial income in the Period was £34k (H1 2018/19: £73k); during the prior period, the Group held a substantial portion of its treasury deposits in US Dollars, in order to hedge the costs of the planned US clinical studies, which attracted a significantly higher interest rate than the Group's Sterling deposits. Financial expense for the Period of £3k largely reflects the adoption by the Group of IFRS 16, which requires the capitalisation of future operating lease payments and the subsequent expensing of a notional interest charge. Further detailed in Note 4. Loss on ordinary activities before tax Loss before tax for the Period was £4.5m (H1 2018/19: £9.6m). Tax The current year includes an estimate of the R&D tax credit attributable to the six months ended 31 December 2019. The Group has not recognised any deferred tax assets in respect of trading losses arising in the Period. Earnings per share Loss per share decreased to 4.7 pence (H1 2018/19: 13.4 pence), reflecting the increased revenues and lower operating expenses outlined above. Cash flow Net cash used in operating activities during the Period was £5.0m (H1 2018/19: £10.5m), driven by the increased Alkindi® revenues and lower operating expenses during the Period, partly offset by increases in Alkindi® inventory, to support the continued commercial roll out in Europe. Balance sheet Total assets decreased to £9.6m (31 December 2018: £12.1m), primarily reflecting the operating cash outflow in the Period. Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2019 were £4.6m (31 December 2018: £6.9m). Total liabilities decreased to £2.1m (31 December 2018: £2.9m), reflecting the timing of payment of certain clinical trial expenses relating to the Chronocort® US development in the prior period. Net assets were £7.4m (31 December 2018: £9.2m). Financial outlook Diurnal expects its cash resources to last until at least into Q3 2020 based upon current planned expenditure. As highlighted in the Operational Review, the Group is encouraged by US interest in its late-stage pipeline, which provides an opportunity to generate non-dilutive income, including potential for signature fees, milestone payments and development cost funding. Diurnal is also assessing opportunities for both equity and non-equity financing, in order to further extend its cash resources. Principal risks and uncertainties Diurnal considers strategic, operational and financial risks and identifies actions to mitigate these risks. The principal risks and uncertainties are set out in the Group's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2019, available on the website www.diurnal.co.uk. There are no changes to these principal risks since the issue of the Annual Report and Accounts. Consolidated income statement for the six months ended 31 December 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months ended 6 months ended 12 months ended 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 30 Jun 2019 Note £000 £000 £000 Revenue 1,147 186 1,044 Cost of sales (303) (33) (224) Gross profit 844 153 820 Research and development expenditure (2,388) (6,400) (8,690) Selling and distribution expenses (1,977) (2,546) (4,506) Administrative expenses (1,054) (872) (2,150) Operating loss (4,575) (9,665) (14,526) Net financial income 31 73 130 Loss before tax (4,544) (9,592) (14,396) Taxation 7 509 1,383 2,108 Loss for the period (4,035) (8,209) (12,288) Basic and diluted loss per share (pence per share) 6 (4.7) (13.4) (19.7) All activities relate to continuing operations. The Notes form part of this condensed financial information. Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the six months ended 31 December 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months ended 6 months ended 12 months ended 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 30 Jun 2019 £000 £000 £000 Loss for the period and total comprehensive loss for the period (4,035) (8,209) (12,288) The Notes form part of this condensed financial information. Consolidated balance sheet as at 31 December 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Audited As at As at As at 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 30 Jun 2019 Note £000 £000 £000 Non-current assets Intangible assets 61 31 49 Property, plant and equipment 8 83 41 33 144 72 82 Current assets Inventories 764 259 672 Research and development tax credit claims receivable 2,614 3,659 2,105 Trade and other receivables 9 1,410 1,208 1,457 Cash and cash equivalents 4,625 6,863 9,147 9,413 11,989 13,381 Total assets 9,557 12,061 13,463 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 10 (2,109) (2,908) (2,503) (2,109) (2,908) (2,503) Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables 10 (15) - (16) (15) - - Total liabilities (2,124) (2,908) (2,519) Net assets 7,433 9,153 10,944 Equity Share capital 4,327 3,086 4,226 Share premium 42,149 37,800 42,153 Group reconstruction reserve (2,943) (2,943) (2,943) Accumulated losses (36,100) (28,790) (32,492) Total equity 7,433 9,153 10,944 The Notes form part of this condensed financial information. Consolidated statement of changes in equity for the six months ended 31 December 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Share capital Share premium Group reconstruction reserve Accumulated losses Total £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 Balance at 30 June 2018 3,067 37,769 (2,943) (21,012) 16,881 Loss for the period and total comprehensive loss for the period - - - (8,209) (8,209) Equity settled share-based payment transactions - - - 442 442 Issue of shares for cash 19 42 - (11) 50 Costs charged against share premium - (11) - - (11) Total transactions with owners recorded directly in equity 19 31 - 431 481 Balance at 31 December 2018 3,086 37,800 (2,943) (28,790) 9,153 Loss for the period and total comprehensive loss for the period - - - (4,079) (4,079) Equity settled share-based payment transactions - - - 383 383 Issue of shares for cash 1,140 4,748 - (6) 5,882 Costs charged against share premium - (395) - - (395) Total transactions with owners recorded directly in equity 1,140 4,353 - 377 5,870 Balance at 30 June 2019 4,226 42,153 (2,943) (32,492) 10,944 Loss for the period and total comprehensive loss for the period - - - (4,035) (4,035) Equity settled share-based payment transactions - - - 427 427 Issue of shares for cash 101 3 - - 104 Costs charged against share premium - (7) - - (7) Total transactions with owners recorded directly in equity 101 (4) - 427 524 Balance at 31 December 2019 4,327 42,149 (2,943) (36,100) 7,433 Loss for the period is the only constituent of total comprehensive loss for each period so the period amounts are shown in the same line in the consolidated statement of changes in equity. Consolidated statement of cash flows for the six months ended 31 December 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months ended 6 months ended 12 months ended 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 30 Jun 2019 £000 £000 £000 Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the period (4,035) (8,209) (12,288) Adjustments for: Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 39 10 22 Share-based payment 427 430 825 Net foreign exchange (gain)/loss (352) (79) (10) Financial income (34) (73) (130) Finance expenses 3 - - Taxation (509) (1,383) (2,108) (Increase) in inventories (92) (135) (549) Decrease in trade and other receivables 47 1,660 1,361 (Decrease) in trade and other payables (451) (2,753) (3,143) Cash used in operations (4,957) (10,532) (16,020) Interest paid - - - Tax received - - 2,279 Net cash used in operating activities (4,957) (10,532) (13,741) Cash flows from investing activities Additions of property, plant and equipment (3) (24) (25) Capitalisation of research and development expenditure (16) (17) (37) Interest received 34 73 130 Net cash from investing activities 15 32 68 Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from issue of share capital 97 - 5,526 Repayment of lease liabilities (29) - - Net cash from financing activities 68 - 9,890 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,874) (10,500) (8,147) Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the period 9,147 17,284 17,284 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 352 79 10 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 4,625 6,863 9,147 Notes to the consolidated financial statements 1 General information Diurnal Group plc ('the Company') and its subsidiaries (together 'the Group') are a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical business targeting patient needs in chronic endocrine (hormonal) diseases which the Group believes are currently not met satisfactorily by existing treatments. It has identified a number of specialist endocrinology market opportunities in Europe, the US and worldwide that are together estimated to be substantial commercial opportunities . The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in the United Kingdom. Its registered number is 09846650. The address of its registered office is Cardiff Medicentre, Heath Park, Cardiff, CF14 4UJ and its primary and sole listing is on the Alternative Investments Market (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange. 2 Basis of preparation As permitted these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared and approved by the Directors in accordance with UK AIM rules and the IAS 34 'Interim financial reporting' as adopted by the European Union. They should be read in conjunction with audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019, which were prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union. The financial information contained in these interim financial statements has been prepared under the historical cost convention, and on a going concern basis. The interim financial information for the six months ended 31 December 2019 and for the six months ended 31 December 2018 contained within this interim report do not comprise statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The figures for the year ended 30 June 2019 have been extracted from the audited statutory accounts which were approved by the Board of Directors on 23 September 2019 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditors on those accounts was unqualified and did not contain statements under 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006, though it did include a reference to a matter to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report in relation to going concern. 3 Going concern For the Period ended 31 December 2019, the Group made an operating loss of £4.6m on revenues of £1.1m and used net cash in operating activities of £5.0m. Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 2019 were £4.6m. The Directors have considered the funding requirements of the Group for a period of 12 months from the date of approval of this report. In June 2019 the Group completed a £5.9m fundraising; under current business plans the Group's cash resources will extend to Q3 2020. Based on this, additional funding is expected to be required by the end of Q2 2020 to support the Group's going concern status. The Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group will be able to raise further financing, which could come from a variety of sources, to support its ongoing development and commercialisation activities. The Directors also have a reasonable expectation that the Group will be able to generate significant funding through entering into strategic collaborations for the development and commercialisation of its late-stage pipeline outside of Europe. However, there can be no guarantee that the Group will be able to raise sufficient funding from existing and new investors, nor that the Group will be able to secure strategic collaborations for its late-stage pipeline. Dependent upon the funds raised, and the level of income generated from licensing activities, further funding may be required to reach profitability. Based on the above factors the Directors believe that it remains appropriate to prepare the financial statements on a going concern basis. However, the above factors give rise to a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt on the Group's and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and, therefore, to continue realising its assets and discharging its liabilities in the normal course of business. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that would result from the basis of preparation being inappropriate. 4 Accounting policies These consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2019 include the results of Diurnal Group plc and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Diurnal Limited and Diurnal Europe B.V. The unaudited results for the period have been prepared on the basis of accounting policies adopted in the audited accounts for the year ended 30 June 2019 and expected to be adopted in the financial year ending 30 June 2020. Where new IFRS standards amendments or interpretations became effective in the six months to the 31 December 2019, there has been no material impact on the net assets or results of the Group. IFRS 16 'Leases': IFRS 16 was issued in January 2016. Under the new standard, an asset (that is, the right to use the leased item) and a financial liability to pay rentals are recognised. The only exceptions are short-term and low-value leases. Adoption of IFRS 16 from 1 July 2019 has resulted in the Group recording an initial lease liability for its lease commitments of £83k as well as a corresponding right of use asset of £83k; the adoption methodology of IFRS 16 is the cumulative catch-up method, and the impact is not material with an adjustment to opening retained earnings of less than £1k. Further disclosure will be provided as part of the notes to the year-end financial statements. 5 Segmental information The Board regularly reviews the Group's performance and balance sheet position for its operations and receives financial information for the Group in order to assess performance and make strategic decisions about the allocation of resources. The Group previously presented financial information based upon the following segmentation: · Alkindi® - development and supply of the Group's Alkindi® product · Chronocort® - development of the Group's Chronocort® product · Central and early-stage - all other activities, including development of the Group's early-stage pipeline products In light of the common supply chain, commercial infrastructure and prescribing audience, the Group now considers its business to operate in a single segment, namely the development and supply of novel therapeutic agents for the treatment of chronic endocrine disorders. The revenue analysis below is based on the country of registration of the fee-paying party: Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months ended 6 months ended 12 months ended 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 30 Jun 2019 £000 £000 £000 Europe 1,147 186 1,044 The Group's customers are wholesalers in the markets in which it has launched Alkindi®, namely the UK and Germany. An analysis of revenue by customer is set out in the table below: Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months ended 6 months ended 12 months ended 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 30 Jun 2019 £000 £000 £000 Customer A 457 26 300 Customer B 395 - 291 Customer C 63 - 151 Customer D 56 100 137 Customer E 44 60 134 Other customers 132 - 31 1,147 186 1,044 6 Loss per share Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months ended 6 months ended 12 months ended 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 30 Jun 2019 Loss for the period (£000) (4,035) (8,209) (12,288) Weighted average number of shares (000) 86,366 61,430 62,390 Basic and diluted loss per share (pence per share) (4.7) (13.4) (20.0) The diluted loss per share is identical to the basic loss per share in all periods, as potential dilutive shares are not treated as dilutive since they would reduce the loss per share. 7 Taxation Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months ended 6 months ended 12 months ended 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 30 Jun 2019 £000 £000 £000 Current tax: - UK corporation tax on losses of period - - - - Research and development tax credit receivable for the current period (495) (1,380) (2,105) - Prior period adjustment in respect of research and development tax credit (14) (3) (3) Deferred tax: - Origination and reversal of temporary differences - - - Tax on loss on ordinary activities (509) (1,383) (2,108) The Group is entitled to claim tax credits in the United Kingdom under the UK research and development (R&D) small or medium-sized enterprise (SME) scheme, which provides additional taxation relief for qualifying expenditure on R&D activities and includes an option to surrender a portion of tax losses arising from qualifying activities in return for a cash payment from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC). The Group's claim for R&D tax credits for the year ended 30 June 2019 was finalised at £2,120k and submitted to HMRC during the Period. 8 Property, plant and equipment Unaudited Unaudited Audited 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 30 Jun 2019 £000 £000 £000 Cost Opening balance 77 52 53 Recognition of right of use assets (see Note 4) 83 - - Additions 3 24 25 Disposals - (1) (1) Closing balance 163 75 77 Depreciation Opening balance 44 27 27 Charge for the period 36 8 18 Disposals - (1) (1) Closing balance 80 34 44 Net book value At start of period 33 25 26 At end of period 83 41 33 9 Trade and other receivables Unaudited Unaudited Audited As at As at As at 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 30 Jun 2019 £000 £000 £000 Trade receivables 525 109 510 VAT recoverable 241 510 219 Prepayments 644 531 482 Other debtors - 58 246 1,410 1,208 1,457 10 Trade and other payables Unaudited Unaudited Audited As at As at As at 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 30 Jun 2019 £000 £000 £000 Current liabilities Trade payables 1,096 1,191 1,145 Other payables 39 27 37 Lease liabilities 56 - - Other tax and social security 93 106 82 Accrued expenses 825 1,584 1,255 2,109 2,908 2,519 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 1 - - Accrued expenses 14 - 16 15 - 16 The Group accrues for employer National Insurance contributions that may become due on unexercised share-based payments that are not HMRC tax-advantaged. In the current Period £14k of the accrual has been classified as a non-current liability. The comparative amount of £5k has not been reclassified as the amount is not considered material. 11 Related party transactions Transactions between the Company and its subsidiaries Diurnal Limited and Diurnal Europe B.V., which are related parties, have been eliminated on consolidation. The Company holds the Group's treasury balances and provides funds to Diurnal Limited in order to fund its operating activities. Such movements are recorded through an intercompany loan account. The Company makes a management charge to Diurnal Limited each year, which is disclosed in the table below. Diurnal Europe B.V. recharges its operating expenses along with a management charge to Diurnal Limited, which is disclosed in the table below. The following transactions with shareholders (subsidiaries of IP Group plc) were recorded, excluding VAT, during the year: Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months ended 6 months ended 12 months ended 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 30 Jun 2019 £000 £000 £000 Purchase of goods and services IP Group plc and subsidiaries 14 14 29 Recharges between group companies Charges from Diurnal Group plc to Diurnal Limited 347 153 513 Charges from Diurnal Europe B.V. plc to Diurnal Limited 87 30 82 448 197 624 Purchase of goods and services from related parties comprise management and consulting services, corporate finance, recruitment, provision of Non-Executive Director, monitoring fees together with expenses. These were made at arm's length and on normal commercial trading terms. 12 Events after the reporting date On 10 January 2020, Diurnal issued a total of 1,214,660 par value options over ordinary shares of 5 pence in the Company under the Diurnal Group plc Long Term Incentive Plan. Date of Preparation: February 2020 Code: CORP-GB-0048 Attachments Original document

