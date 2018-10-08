Diurnal : Posting of Annual Report and AGM Notice

Log in
10/08/2018

8 October 2018

Diurnal Group plc

('Diurnal' or the 'Company')

Posting of Annual Report and AGM Notice

Diurnal Group plc (AIM: DNL), the specialty pharmaceutical company targeting patient needs in chronic endocrine (hormonal) diseases, announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ending 30 June 2018, together with the notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM), have today been posted to shareholders.

The documents are being made available at the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.diurnal.co.uk.

The Company's AGM will be held at 11.00am at the offices of FTI Consulting LLP, 200 Aldersgate, Aldersgate Street, London, EC1A 4HD on Wednesday 14 November 2018.

For further information, please visit www.diurnal.co.ukor contact:

Diurnal Group plc

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Martin Whitaker, Chief Executive Officer

Richard Bungay, Chief Financial Officer

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Corporate Finance: Freddy Crossley, Emma Earl

Corporate Broking: James Stearns

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7894 7000

Corporate Finance: Phil Davies, Will Goode, Michael Boot

Healthcare Equity Sales: Andrew Keith

FTI Consulting

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Simon Conway

Victoria Foster Mitchell

Notes to Editors

About Diurnal Group plc

Founded in 2004, Diurnal is a UK-based specialty pharma company developing high quality products for the global market for the life-long treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia and Adrenal Insufficiency. Its expertise and innovative research activities focus on circadian-based endocrinology to yield novel product candidates in the rare and chronic endocrine disease arena.

For further information about Diurnal, please visit www.diurnal.co.uk

Disclaimer

Diurnal Group plc published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
