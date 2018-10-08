Diurnal : Posting of Annual Report and AGM Notice

8 October 2018

Diurnal Group plc

('Diurnal' or the 'Company')

Posting of Annual Report and AGM Notice

Diurnal Group plc (AIM: DNL), the specialty pharmaceutical company targeting patient needs in chronic endocrine (hormonal) diseases, announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ending 30 June 2018, together with the notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM), have today been posted to shareholders.

The documents are being made available at the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.diurnal.co.uk.

The Company's AGM will be held at 11.00am at the offices of FTI Consulting LLP, 200 Aldersgate, Aldersgate Street, London, EC1A 4HD on Wednesday 14 November 2018.

Notes to Editors

About Diurnal Group plc

Founded in 2004, Diurnal is a UK-based specialty pharma company developing high quality products for the global market for the life-long treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia and Adrenal Insufficiency. Its expertise and innovative research activities focus on circadian-based endocrinology to yield novel product candidates in the rare and chronic endocrine disease arena.

For further information about Diurnal, please visit www.diurnal.co.uk