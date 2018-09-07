Log in
DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (DIVI)
09/07 05:35:29 pm
105 GBp   +1.45%
05:51pDIVERSE INCOME : st Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
08/23DIVERSE INCOME : st Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
08/17DIVERSE INCOME : Monthly Factsheet
PR
Diverse Income Tr : st Plc - Holding(s) in Company

09/07/2018 | 05:51pm CEST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: The Diverse Income Trust plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name Prudential plc group of companies
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 06/09/2018
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 07/09/2018
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 11.94% 0.00% 11.94% 383,787,239
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 12.03% 0.00% 12.03%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
ORD GBP0.001
GB00B65TLW28		 45,860,118 11.94%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 45,860,118 11.94%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date		 Exercise/
Conversion Period		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date		 Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or cash
settlement		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Prudential plc
(Parent Company)		 11.94% 0.00% 11.94%
M&G Group Limited
(wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential plc)		 11.94% 0.00% 11.94%
M&G Limited
(wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited)		 11.94% 0.00% 11.94%
M&G Investment
Management Limited
(wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Limited)		 11.94% 0.00% 11.94%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A
11. Additional information

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
 

   

Place of completion London, United Kingdom
Date of completion 7th September 2018

© PRNewswire 2018
