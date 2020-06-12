Log in
DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC    DIVI   GB00B65TLW28

DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC

(DIVI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/12 11:35:04 am
78.8 GBX   +0.25%
12:05pDIVERSE INCOME TR : st Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
05/15DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Monthly Factsheet
PR
05/12DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Third interim dividend
PU
Diverse Income Tr : st Plc - Holding(s) in Company

06/12/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: Diverse Income Trust Plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights X
Other (please specify)
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name M&G Plc
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 11/06/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 12/06/2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 12.00% 0.00% 12.00% 358,045,105
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 11.79% 0.02% 11.82%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
ORD GBP0.001
GB00B65TLW28		 42,984,172 12.00%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 42,984,172 12.00%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date		 Exercise/
Conversion Period		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date		 Exercise/
Conversion Period		 Physical or cash
settlement		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2






 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
M&G Plc (Parent Company) 12.00% 0.00% 12.00%
M&G Group Limited
(wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Plc)		 12.00% 0.00% 12.00%
M&G FA Limited
(wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited)		 12.00% 0.00% 12.00%
M&G Investment
Management Limited
(wholly owned subsidiary of M&G FA Limited)		 12.00% 0.00% 12.00%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A
11. Additional information

   

Place of completion London, United Kingdom
Date of completion 12 June 2020

© PRNewswire 2020
