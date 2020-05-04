Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Diverse Income Trust PLC    DIVI   GB00B65TLW28

DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC

(DIVI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/04 06:51:21 am
75.2 GBp   -2.08%
06:55aDIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
04/29DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares
PR
04/27DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Transfer of AIFM
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Diverse Income Trust : Blocklisting - Interim Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 06:55am EDT

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the “Company”)

Headline:  Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Date:       4 May 2020
Name of applicant:               The Diverse Income Trust plc  
Name of scheme:         General Corporate Purposes                                     
                                                                               
Period of return:            From: 3 November 2019 to 2 May 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under                                
scheme(s) from previous return:                                                  		 9,999,999 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each                   
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any                                               
increase has been applied for):                                               		 0
Less: Number of securities issued/                     
allotted under scheme(s) during period                                        
(see LR3.5.7G):                                                                		 0
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:                                          9,999,999 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each               
Name of contact: Nezia Morgan
Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited
Company Secretary
01392 477500

End of Announcement

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC
06:55aDIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
04/29DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares
PR
04/27DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Transfer of AIFM
PR
04/16DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Monthly Factsheet
PR
04/08DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Voluntary Redemption of Ordinary Shares
PR
03/26DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/17DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Monthly Factsheet
PR
02/24DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Change of Corporate Broker
PR
02/14DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Monthly Factsheet
PU
02/14DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Monthly Factsheet
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group