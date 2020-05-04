Diverse Income Trust : Blocklisting - Interim Review

The Diverse Income Trust plc
(the “Company”)
Headline: Block Listing Six Monthly Return
|Date:
|
|4 May 2020
|Name of applicant:
|
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
|Name of scheme:
|
|General Corporate Purposes
|Period of return:
|
|From: 3 November 2019 to 2 May 2020
|Balance of unallotted securities under
scheme(s) from previous return:
|
|9,999,999 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any
increase has been applied for):
|
|0
|Less: Number of securities issued/
allotted under scheme(s) during period
(see LR3.5.7G):
|
|0
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
|9,999,999 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each
|Name of contact:
|
|Nezia Morgan
Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited
Company Secretary
01392 477500
End of Announcement
LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45