DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC

(DIVI)
08/02 11:24:54 am
86.596 GBp   -0.69%
11:03aDIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04:35aDIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Annual Financial Report
PU
04:35aDIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Portfolio Information
PU
Diverse Income Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/02/2019 | 11:03am EDT

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC

Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

1. Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them
a) Name Andrew Bell
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Non-executive Director
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name The Diverse Income Trust plc
b) LEI 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification Code		 Ordinary shares of 0.1p each


GB00B65TLW28
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.864 100,000
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A
 
e) Date of the transaction 2 August 2019
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© PRNewswire 2019
