Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Diverse Income Trust PLC    DIVI   GB00B65TLW28

DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC

(DIVI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/06 11:35:02 am
79 GBp   +2.60%
12:15pDIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
05/04THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC - CORRECTION : Redemption of Ordinary Shares
PR
05/04DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Redemption of Ordinary Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Diverse Income Trust : Dividend Declaration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

The Company has declared a third interim dividend of 0.9 pence per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ending 31 May 2020, payable on 28 August 2020 to shareholders on the register on 25 June 2020. The ex-dividend date will be 26 June 2020.

This dividend is unchanged on the same period last year and brings the total declared for the current financial year to 2.65 pence per ordinary share, compared with 2.55 pence for the same 9 month period last year.

The Board expects that the current Covid 19 pandemic will result in a reduction in revenue received from the portfolio in the coming months, but it is hoped that much of this shortfall will prove to be temporary. Currently, it is the Board’s intention to utilise part of the Company’s Revenue Reserves, which stand at £9.3 million, to maintain a level of dividend for the current full financial year at least in line with that paid in the last financial year, which was 3.65 pence per ordinary share.

6 May 2020

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC
12:15pDIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
05/04THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC - CORRE : Redemption of Ordinary Shares
PR
05/04DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Redemption of Ordinary Shares
PR
05/04DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
04/29DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares
PR
04/27DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Transfer of AIFM
PR
04/16DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Monthly Factsheet
PR
04/08DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Voluntary Redemption of Ordinary Shares
PR
03/26DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/17DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Monthly Factsheet
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group