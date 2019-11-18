Log in
Diverse Income Trust : Monthly Factsheet

11/18/2019 | 12:39pm EST

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the “Company”)

Monthly Factsheet

The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 31 October 2019 is now available on the Company’s website at:

https://resources.mitongroup.com/srp/lit/70BQEr/Fact-sheet_The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-Ordinary-Shares_31-10-2019.pdf

Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited

Company Secretary

18 November 2019

The content of the Company’s website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company’s website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


© PRNewswire 2019
