Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Diverse Income Trust PLC    DIVI   GB00B65TLW28

DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC

(DIVI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/15 05:58:07 am
76.99999 GBp   -0.26%
06:08aDIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Monthly Factsheet
PR
05/12DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Third interim dividend
PU
05/11THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC - CORRECTION : Dividend Declaration
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Diverse Income Trust : Monthly Factsheet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 06:08am EDT

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the “Company”)

Monthly Factsheet

The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 30 April 2020 is now available on the Company’s website at:

https://resources.mitongroup.com/srp/lit/76zZzo/Fact-sheet_The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-Ordinary-Shares_30-04-2020.pdf

Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited

Company Secretary

15 May 2020

The content of the Company’s website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company’s website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC
06:08aDIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Monthly Factsheet
PR
05/12DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Third interim dividend
PU
05/11THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC - CORRE : Dividend Declaration
PR
05/06DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Third interim dividend
PU
05/06DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
05/04THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC - CORRE : Redemption of Ordinary Shares
PR
05/04DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Redemption of Ordinary Shares
PR
05/04DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
04/29DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares
PR
04/27DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Transfer of AIFM
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group