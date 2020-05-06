Diverse Income Trust : Third interim dividend

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

The Company has declared a third interim dividend of 0.9 pence per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ending 31 May 2020, payable on 28 August 2020 to shareholders on the register on 25 June 2020. The ex-dividend date will be 26 June 2020.

This dividend is unchanged on the same period last year and brings the total declared for the current financial year to 2.65 pence per ordinary share, compared with 2.55 pence for the same 9 month period last year.

The Board expects that the current Covid 19 pandemic will result in a reduction in revenue received from the portfolio in the coming months, but it is hoped that much of this shortfall will prove to be temporary. Currently, it is the Board's intention to utilise part of the Company's Revenue Reserves, which stand at £9.3 million, to maintain a level of dividend for the current full financial year at least in line with that paid in the last financial year, which was 3.65 pence per ordinary share.

6 May 2020

