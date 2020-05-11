Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Diverse Income Trust PLC    DIVI   GB00B65TLW28

DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC

(DIVI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/11 06:14:03 am
80.36 GBp   -0.30%
06:16aTHE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC - CORRECTION : Dividend Declaration
PR
05/06DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Third interim dividend
PU
05/06DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Correction : Dividend Declaration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 06:16am EDT

This is a correction to the Redemption of Ordinary Shares announcement released
on 6 May 2020. It corrects the record and ex-dividend dates included in that
announcement.


The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

Correction to dividend announcement

As announced on 6 May 2020, the Company has declared a third interim dividend of 0.9 pence per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ending 31 May 2020, payable on 28 August 2020.

In correction to the original announcement, the dividend will be paid to shareholders on the register on 26 June 2020 and the ex-dividend date will be 25 June 2020.

11 May 2020

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC
06:16aTHE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC - CORRE : Dividend Declaration
PR
05/06DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Third interim dividend
PU
05/06DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
05/04THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC - CORRE : Redemption of Ordinary Shares
PR
05/04DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Redemption of Ordinary Shares
PR
05/04DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
04/29DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares
PR
04/27DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Transfer of AIFM
PR
04/16DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Monthly Factsheet
PR
04/08DIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Voluntary Redemption of Ordinary Shares
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group