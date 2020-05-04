Log in
DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC

(DIVI)
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Correction : Redemption of Ordinary Shares

05/04/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

This is a correction to the Redemption of Ordinary Shares announcement released
earlier today. It corrects the percentage of the issued share capital which the
redemption requests represent.


THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

REDEMPTION OF ORDINARY SHARES

The Company has a redemption facility through which shareholders are entitled to request the redemption of all or part of their holding of ordinary shares on an annual basis.

The total number of ordinary shares in respect of which valid redemption requests were received for the 2020 Redemption Point was 20,243,942 (representing 5.351% of the issued share capital).

A further announcement will be made shortly after the 2020 Redemption Point, being 29 May 2020, setting out the Redemption details.

Contact details:

Miton Group plc
Gervais Williams Gervais.williams@premiermiton.com 020 3714 1500
Martin Turner Martin.turner@premiermiton.com
Panmure Gordon
Sapna Shah sapna.shah@panmure.com 020 7886 2783

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


© PRNewswire 2020
