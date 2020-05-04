The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Correction : Redemption of Ordinary Shares

This is a correction to the Redemption of Ordinary Shares announcement released
earlier today. It corrects the percentage of the issued share capital which the
redemption requests represent.
THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")
REDEMPTION OF ORDINARY SHARES
The Company has a redemption facility through which shareholders are entitled to request the redemption of all or part of their holding of ordinary shares on an annual basis.
The total number of ordinary shares in respect of which valid redemption requests were received for the 2020 Redemption Point was 20,243,942 (representing 5.351% of the issued share capital).
A further announcement will be made shortly after the 2020 Redemption Point, being 29 May 2020, setting out the Redemption details.
Contact details:
|Miton Group plc
|Gervais Williams
|Gervais.williams@premiermiton.com
|020 3714 1500
|Martin Turner
|Martin.turner@premiermiton.com
|Panmure Gordon
|Sapna Shah
|sapna.shah@panmure.com
|020 7886 2783
LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45