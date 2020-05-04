Log in
DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.

DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.

(DVCR)
Diversicare to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, May 7, 2020

05/04/2020 | 02:22pm EDT

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCQX:DVCR) today announced that it is scheduled to report financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020, on Thursday, May 7, 2020, after the market closes. Diversicare will also hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. CT, on Thursday, May 7, 2020. During this call, company executives will be reviewing the first quarter of 2020 and providing specific information about the Company’s experiences with COVID-19 in its centers.

To participate in the Company's conference call, dial 877-340-2552 (domestic) or 253-237-1159 (International), Conference ID 5684639 and an Operator will connect you to the call. A live broadcast of the conference call will also be available on the Internet at the Company's web site: www.DVCR.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible two hours after its completion through May 14, 2020, by dialing 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (International) and entering Conference ID 5684639.

Diversicare provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing center patients and residents in nine states, primarily in the Southeast, Midwest and Southwest United States. As of the date of this release, Diversicare operates 62 skilled nursing and long-term care facilities containing 7,329 skilled nursing beds. For additional information about the Company, visit Diversicare's web site: www.DVCR.com.

Company Contact:                             Investor Relations:
James R. McKnight, Jr.
Chief Executive Officer
615-771-7575		 Kerry D. Massey
Chief Financial Officer
615-771-7575

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
