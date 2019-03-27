Diversified Gas & Oil : Amendment to Dividend Record Date

RNS Number : 2396U

Amendment to Dividend Record Date

Diversiﬁed Gas & Oil PLC (AIM: DGOC), the U.S. based owner and operator of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil producing assets, announced on 28 February 2019 that it will pay a dividend of 3.40 cents per ordinary share on 28 June 2019 (the "Proposed Final Dividend"), subject to approval by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on 17 April 2019.

The Company today announced a proposed acquisition. Concurrently, the Company announced an associated share placing to raise not less than $225 million. As a consequence, the Company conﬁrms that the Proposed Final Dividend will now be paid to those shareholders on the register on 11 April 2019. The Proposed Final Dividend payment date remains 28 June 2019.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

