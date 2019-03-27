Log in
DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLC

(DGOC)
03/27 12:35:25 pm
117 GBp   -1.27%
Diversified Gas & Oil : Amendment to Dividend Record Date

03/27/2019 | 03:40pm EDT

Diversiﬁed Gas & Oil PLC (AIM: DGOC), the U.S. based owner and operator of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil producing assets, announced on 28 February 2019 that it will pay a dividend of 3.40 cents per ordinary share on 28 June 2019 (the "Proposed Final Dividend"), subject to approval by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on 17 April 2019.

The Company today announced a proposed acquisition. Concurrently, the Company announced an associated share placing to raise not less than $225 million. As a consequence, the Company conﬁrms that the Proposed Final Dividend will now be paid to those shareholders on the register on 11 April 2019. The Proposed Final Dividend payment date remains 28 June 2019.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information contact:

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC

+ 1 (205) 408 0909

Rusty Hutson Jr., Chief Executive Officer

Brad Gray, Chief Operating Officer & Finance

Director

Eric Williams, Chief Financial Officer

www.dgoc.com

ir@dgoc.com

Cenkos Securities plc

+44 (0)20 7397 8900

(Nominated Adviser)

Russell Cook

Katy Birkin

Ben Jeynes

Mirabaud Securities Limited

+44 (0)20 3167 7221

(Joint Broker)

Peter Krens

Edward Haig-Thomas

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

+44 (0)20 7710 7600

(Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart

Nicholas Rhodes

Ashton Clanfield

Buchanan

+44 20 7466 5000

(Financial Public Relations)

Ben Romney

Chris Judd

James Husband dgo@buchanan.uk.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

Diversified Gas & Oil plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 19:39:02 UTC
