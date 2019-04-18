Log in
DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLC

(DGOC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/18 09:34:19 am
119 GBp   -1.65%
09:58aDIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL : Annual Report & Accounts - Correction
PU
04/17DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL : Result of AGM and General Meeting
PU
04/03DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
Diversified Gas & Oil : Annual Report & Accounts - Correction

04/18/2019 | 09:58am EDT

RNS Number : 6745W

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC

18 April 2019

18 April 2019

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC

("DGO" or the "Company")

Annual Report & Accounts - Correction

Diversiﬁed Gas & Oil PLC (AIM: DGOC), a US based owner and operator of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil wells as well as midstream assets, announces that it has become aware of an error in relation to the directors' remuneration tables set out on page 24 of the 2018 Annual Report published on 18 March 2019.

The directors' remuneration ﬁgures included in the tables for the years ended 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2017 were in fact the directors' remuneration ﬁgures for the years ended 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2016.

The tables including the correct figures for 2018 are included below and a corrected 2018 Annual Report will be uploaded to the Company's website shortly:

Year ended 31 December 2018

Director

Type

Notes

Salary

Share

Other

Fees

Total

based

remuneration

$'000

payments

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Robert

Executive

a

363

100

120

-

583

R.

Hutson Jr

Bradley

Executive

b

319

46

93

-

458

G. Gray

Robert

Non-

-

-

-

58

58

M. Post

Executive

Martin K.

Non-

-

-

-

75

75

Thomas

Executive

David E.

Non-

-

-

-

75

75

Johnson

Executive

Total

682

146

213

208

1,249

Notes:

(a)On April 16, 2018, the Company issued 6,000,000 stock options to Robert R. Hutson, Jr. For the year ended 31 December 2018, the expense related to these options was $100 thousand and is included in 'Share based payments'. 'Other remuneration' for Robert R. Hutson, Jr included a $120 thousand cash bonus.

(b)On April 16, 2018, the Company issued 2,750,000 stock options to Bradley G. Gray. For the year ended 31 December 2018, the expense related to these options was $46 thousand and is included in 'Share based payments'. 'Other remuneration' for Bradley G. Gray included an $85 thousand cash bonus and automobile reimbursement of $8 thousand.

Year ended 31 December 2017

Director

Type

Notes

Salary

Share

Other

Fees

Total

based

remuneration

$'000

payments

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Robert

Executive

b

390

-

245

-

635

R.

Hutson Jr

Bradley

Executive

c

377

-

148

-

525

G. Gray

Robert

Executive

a, b

66

-

280

17

363

M. Post

Martin K.

Non-

-

-

-

63

63

Thomas

Executive

David E.

Non-

-

-

-

59

59

Johnson

Executive

Total

833

-

673

139

1,645

Notes:

(a)Mr Robert M. Post was Executive Chairman of the Company until 28 July 2017 when he became Non-Executive Chairman.

(b)For the year ended 31 December 2017, 'other remuneration' for Robert M. Post and Rusty R. Hutson, Jr. included a reimbursement of one-time expenses incurred as a result of the contribution of assets from individually owned entities to Diversified Gas and Oil Corporation.

(c)For the year ended 31 December 2017, 'other remuneration' for Bradley G. Gray included a $148 thousand cash bonus.

For further information contact:

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC

+ 1 (205) 408 0909

+ 1 (205) 408 0909

Rusty Hutson Jr., Chief Executive Officer

Brad Gray, Chief Operating Officer and Finance

Director

Eric Williams, Chief Financial Officer

www.dgoc.com

Cenkos Securities plc

+44 (0)20 7397 8900

+44 20 7131 4000

(Nominated Adviser)

Russell Cook

Katy Birkin

Ben Jeynes

Mirabaud Securities Limited

+44 (0)20 3167 7221

+44 20 3167 7222

(Joint Broker)

Peter Krens

Edward Haig-Thomas

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

+44 (0)20 7710 7600

+44 20 7710 7600

(Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart

Nicholas Rhodes

Ashton Clanfield

Buchanan

+44 (0)20 7466 5000

(Financial Public Relations)

Ben Romney

Chris Judd

James Husband dgo@buchanan.uk.com

Page 1 of 2

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCFMGMDFRNGLZM

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Diversified Gas & Oil plc published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 13:57:05 UTC
