Diversified Gas & Oil : Annual Report & Accounts - Correction

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC

18 April 2019

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC

("DGO" or the "Company")

Annual Report & Accounts - Correction

Diversiﬁed Gas & Oil PLC (AIM: DGOC), a US based owner and operator of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil wells as well as midstream assets, announces that it has become aware of an error in relation to the directors' remuneration tables set out on page 24 of the 2018 Annual Report published on 18 March 2019.

The directors' remuneration ﬁgures included in the tables for the years ended 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2017 were in fact the directors' remuneration ﬁgures for the years ended 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2016.

The tables including the correct figures for 2018 are included below and a corrected 2018 Annual Report will be uploaded to the Company's website shortly:

Year ended 31 December 2018

Director Type Notes Salary Share Other Fees Total based remuneration $'000 payments $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Robert Executive a 363 100 120 - 583 R. Hutson Jr Bradley Executive b 319 46 93 - 458 G. Gray Robert Non- - - - 58 58 M. Post Executive Martin K. Non- - - - 75 75 Thomas Executive David E. Non- - - - 75 75 Johnson Executive Total 682 146 213 208 1,249

Notes:

(a)On April 16, 2018, the Company issued 6,000,000 stock options to Robert R. Hutson, Jr. For the year ended 31 December 2018, the expense related to these options was $100 thousand and is included in 'Share based payments'. 'Other remuneration' for Robert R. Hutson, Jr included a $120 thousand cash bonus.

(b)On April 16, 2018, the Company issued 2,750,000 stock options to Bradley G. Gray. For the year ended 31 December 2018, the expense related to these options was $46 thousand and is included in 'Share based payments'. 'Other remuneration' for Bradley G. Gray included an $85 thousand cash bonus and automobile reimbursement of $8 thousand.

Year ended 31 December 2017

Director Type Notes Salary Share Other Fees Total based remuneration $'000 payments $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Robert Executive b 390 - 245 - 635 R. Hutson Jr Bradley Executive c 377 - 148 - 525 G. Gray Robert Executive a, b 66 - 280 17 363 M. Post Martin K. Non- - - - 63 63 Thomas Executive David E. Non- - - - 59 59 Johnson Executive Total 833 - 673 139 1,645

Notes:

(a)Mr Robert M. Post was Executive Chairman of the Company until 28 July 2017 when he became Non-Executive Chairman.

(b)For the year ended 31 December 2017, 'other remuneration' for Robert M. Post and Rusty R. Hutson, Jr. included a reimbursement of one-time expenses incurred as a result of the contribution of assets from individually owned entities to Diversified Gas and Oil Corporation.

(c)For the year ended 31 December 2017, 'other remuneration' for Bradley G. Gray included a $148 thousand cash bonus.

