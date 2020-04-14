Diversified Gas & Oil : Completion of Securitised Financing

Investment grade debt Yes No

Securitised Financing Update

The Company has closed the Fitch-rated BBB investment grade securitised ﬁnancing arrangement (the "Arrangement") with a coupon of 5.25%, a 6% yield and an 8.5-year scheduled maturity, though a longer 17-year legal final maturity is provided.

Similar to its initial securitisation transaction, the Company created a wholly-owned and fully consolidated (for accounting purposes) special purpose vehicle, Diversiﬁed ABS Phase II LLC (the "LLC") to issue$200 million (approximately $191 million net including closing costs and original issue discount) of non-recourseasset-backed securities, collateralised by a ~29.4% working interest in the Company's existing upstream proved developed producing asset portfolio (excluding the EdgeMarc assets). Following the establishment of a required ~$7 million Reserve Account, DGO will use the approximately $184 million of proceeds to reduce its borrowings on its revolving credit facility.

As with the ﬁrst securitisation, DGO retains 100% ownership and operational control of the securitised assets. The securitisation transaction eliminates exposure to semi-annual borrowing base redeterminations which is particularly important during periods of low commodity prices and credit market volatility. Additionally, the ﬁnancing includes few ﬁnancial covenants which are limited exclusively to the performance of the assets related to the financing.

To protect the LLC's cash ﬂows, similar to the ﬁrst securitisation, DGO hedged approximately 85% of the LLC's forecasted natural gas production. The hedge locked in a NYMEX price of $2.40 per MMBtu on a six-year extendable hedging structure which provides the hedge counterparty with an extension option at the end of the initial hedge period to extend the trade at like terms for a matching term up to six years. DGO will also maintain two rolling years of basis hedges, with the first two years initially swapped at -$0.43 per MMBtu.

Updated ABS and hedge supplemental presentations reﬂecting the completion on this ﬁnancing arrangement can be found on the Company's website at https://ir.dgoc.com/presentations.

Reserve-Based Lending ("RBL") Redetermination

Upon closing the securitisation, DGO's borrowing base on its revolving credit facility will be$425 million. The Company will begin its semi-annual redetermination process later this month and would expect it to conclude in May 2020.

Commenting on the update, Rusty Hutson, Jr., CEO of the Company said,

"Against a backdrop of historic credit market volatility and scarcity of capital, I am pleased to announce another successful, low-cost securitisation ﬁnancing agreement that delivers multiple beneﬁts to the Company and its stakeholders. Namely, this arrangement strengthens our balance sheet and provides clear long-term visibility on hedged cash ﬂow, both of which support our unwavering commitment to return value to shareholders through our reliable quarterly dividend. The strength and low-risk nature of our business model and current liquidity of nearly $200 million ensures that DGO is ideally positioned to maintain its dividend, a factor that we believe to be a core pillar of our investment case, while strengthening our position in the market to opportunistically pursue prudent and accretive growth during a time when we expect signiﬁcant, high-quality assets to become available at compelling valuations. It is critically important to me to position DGO to capitalise on this unique ability to grow scale and cash ﬂows for the beneﬁt of our dividend and shareholders.

"The quality of the investors in this transaction further validates the quality and predictability of our assets and related cash ﬂow, and of equal importance, highlights the positive sustainability element of our investment case. We have worked tirelessly over the past year to articulate our ESG platform via our recently published inaugural Sustainability Report and are pleased to see this resonating with investors that base investment decisions on these criteria. Our unique business model sets DGO apart from its peers as we focus not on drilling and fracking new wells, but instead remain steadfast in our commitment to eﬃciently manage and steward the resource previously developed by others. This business model reduces the industry's footprint on the planet and ensures we effectively produce existing wells."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

