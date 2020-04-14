Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Diversified Gas & Oil PLC    DGOC   GB00BYX7JT74

DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLC

(DGOC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/09 11:35:08 am
87.5 GBp   -2.56%
02:13aDIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL : Completion of Securitised Financing
PU
04/09DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL : Annual General Meeting Update
PU
04/08DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL : Conditional Purchase and Sale Agreement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Diversified Gas & Oil : Completion of Securitised Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 02:13am EDT

RNS Number : 4955J

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC

14 April 2020

14 April 2020

DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLC ("DGO" or the "Company")

Completion of Securitised Financing

Diversiﬁed Gas & Oil PLC (AIM: DGOC), theU.S. based owner and operator of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil wells as well as midstream assetsis pleased to announce the successful completion of a second $200 million securitised ﬁnancing arrangement. This securitised ﬁnancing arrangement, where Guggenheim Securities, LLC acted as sole structuring advisor and placement agent, maintains many of the same signiﬁcant ﬁnancial characteristics as the previous arrangement.

Securitisation Highlights

  • Closed a second $200 million par value securitised financing (the "Notes") with key terms summarised below: o BBB investment grade rating from Fitch
    o 5.25% coupon (6.00% yield after original issue discount)
    o 8.5-year amortising note (with 17-year legal final maturity)
    o Secured by 29.4% working interest of proved developed producing upstream assets (excluding EdgeMarc assets)
    o 6-year extendable hedges on approximately 85% of the production volumes of the collateralised assets to provide stable cash flow, with natural gas hedged at $2.40/MMBtu
    o Nuveen (investment manager of ESG-focused TIAA) served as the financing's lead investor
  • Key benefits to DGO of the successful financing include:
  • Strengthens DGO's commitment to sustain its dividend; Inclusive of ABS 1, in addition to having ~90% of its production hedged in 2020 and 2021, DGO now has >40% of its production hedged with long-term, 6 to 10 year contracts providing for highly visible, dependable cash flow to complement its stable, predictable production profile
  • Approximately 2/3 of DGO's debt now resides in long-term, fixed rate, amortising Notes underpinned with long-term hedges and no redetermination risk
  • Enhances DGO's liquidity (currently approximating$200 million) and balance sheet by further diversifying its debt structure while reducing reliance on its credit facility during a time of unprecedented debt-market volatility
  • Long-termfinancing appropriately aligned with DGO's long-life assets
  • Leverage neutral; with proceeds of the Notes to reduce the balance on the Company's existing revolving credit facility
  • Amortising structure demonstrates commitment to continuous debt reduction and eliminates future "bullet payments" along with the associated refinancing risk

The Company is pleased to follow its inaugural securitised ﬁnancing arrangement announced on14 November 2019 with this equally signiﬁcant transaction funded by ESG-focused investors like Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, who were attracted to DGO's commitment to sustainability and measures taken by DGO to ensure its wells are well-managed, with the appropriate focus given to environmental protections and operational commitment throughout the wells' useful lives to their safe retirement at end of life.

Optimising the Capital Structure

Recognising the long-life nature of its assets, the Company believes it to be prudent to identify low cost ﬁnancing that appropriately matches its asset proﬁle and complemented its revolving credit facility. The Company believes these securitised ﬁnancings ﬁt the need with an amortising structure that provides for consistent debt reduction and an investment grade rating that provides for a low interest rate compared to unsecured financing.

In addition, the securitised and revolving credit facility ﬁnancing structures provide dierent beneﬁts that collectively form a stable, yet ﬂexible, foundation. The following table highlights important elements of each structure:

Securitised

Revolving

Consolidated

Financing

Credit Facility

Interest type

Fixed Rate

Variable Rate

Lower rate than unsecured structures

Yes

Yes

Highly compatible with DGO's dividend

Yes

Yes

strategy

Yes

No

Requires long-term hedging of >80% of

production

Yes

No

Scheduled amortisation

Revolving nature supportive of working

No

Yes

capital needs

Yes

No

Borrowing capacity insulated from

prospective changes in reserves value (i.e.

Redetermination Risk)

No

Yes

Scales quickly with changes in reserves

value

Acquisition

Acquisition

Better suited for

Refinancing

Closing

Corporate covenants

No

Yes

Recourse to parent

No

Yes

Carries greater leverage by utilising hedging

Yes

No

to maintain an investment grade rating

Collateral securing the financing

Contributed

Remaining

upstream assets

Upstream assets

Long-Duration

Mid-Duration

Hedge Portfolio

Hedge Portfolio

All Midstream

Assets

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA

~3x - 4x

~1x - 2x

~2.3x

(at Inception)

(Actively Managed)

(at Present)

Page 1 of 3

Investment grade debt

Yes

No

Securitised Financing Update

The Company has closed the Fitch-rated BBB investment grade securitised ﬁnancing arrangement (the "Arrangement") with a coupon of 5.25%, a 6% yield and an 8.5-year scheduled maturity, though a longer 17-year legal final maturity is provided.

Similar to its initial securitisation transaction, the Company created a wholly-owned and fully consolidated (for accounting purposes) special purpose vehicle, Diversiﬁed ABS Phase II LLC (the "LLC") to issue$200 million (approximately $191 million net including closing costs and original issue discount) of non-recourseasset-backed securities, collateralised by a ~29.4% working interest in the Company's existing upstream proved developed producing asset portfolio (excluding the EdgeMarc assets). Following the establishment of a required ~$7 million Reserve Account, DGO will use the approximately $184 million of proceeds to reduce its borrowings on its revolving credit facility.

As with the ﬁrst securitisation, DGO retains 100% ownership and operational control of the securitised assets. The securitisation transaction eliminates exposure to semi-annual borrowing base redeterminations which is particularly important during periods of low commodity prices and credit market volatility. Additionally, the ﬁnancing includes few ﬁnancial covenants which are limited exclusively to the performance of the assets related to the financing.

To protect the LLC's cash ﬂows, similar to the ﬁrst securitisation, DGO hedged approximately 85% of the LLC's forecasted natural gas production. The hedge locked in a NYMEX price of $2.40 per MMBtu on a six-year extendable hedging structure which provides the hedge counterparty with an extension option at the end of the initial hedge period to extend the trade at like terms for a matching term up to six years. DGO will also maintain two rolling years of basis hedges, with the first two years initially swapped at -$0.43 per MMBtu.

Updated ABS and hedge supplemental presentations reﬂecting the completion on this ﬁnancing arrangement can be found on the Company's website at https://ir.dgoc.com/presentations.

Reserve-Based Lending ("RBL") Redetermination

Upon closing the securitisation, DGO's borrowing base on its revolving credit facility will be$425 million. The Company will begin its semi-annual redetermination process later this month and would expect it to conclude in May 2020.

Commenting on the update, Rusty Hutson, Jr., CEO of the Company said,

"Against a backdrop of historic credit market volatility and scarcity of capital, I am pleased to announce another successful, low-cost securitisation ﬁnancing agreement that delivers multiple beneﬁts to the Company and its stakeholders. Namely, this arrangement strengthens our balance sheet and provides clear long-term visibility on hedged cash ﬂow, both of which support our unwavering commitment to return value to shareholders through our reliable quarterly dividend. The strength and low-risk nature of our business model and current liquidity of nearly $200 million ensures that DGO is ideally positioned to maintain its dividend, a factor that we believe to be a core pillar of our investment case, while strengthening our position in the market to opportunistically pursue prudent and accretive growth during a time when we expect signiﬁcant, high-quality assets to become available at compelling valuations. It is critically important to me to position DGO to capitalise on this unique ability to grow scale and cash ﬂows for the beneﬁt of our dividend and shareholders.

"The quality of the investors in this transaction further validates the quality and predictability of our assets and related cash ﬂow, and of equal importance, highlights the positive sustainability element of our investment case. We have worked tirelessly over the past year to articulate our ESG platform via our recently published inaugural Sustainability Report and are pleased to see this resonating with investors that base investment decisions on these criteria. Our unique business model sets DGO apart from its peers as we focus not on drilling and fracking new wells, but instead remain steadfast in our commitment to eciently manage and steward the resource previously developed by others. This business model reduces the industry's footprint on the planet and ensures we effectively produce existing wells."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries:

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC

+ 1 (205) 408 0909

Rusty Hutson Jr., Chief Executive Officer

Brad Gray, Chief Operating Officer

Eric Williams, Chief Financial Officer

Teresa Odom, Vice President, Investor Relations

www.dgoc.com

ir@dgoc.com

Cenkos Securities plc

+44 (0)20 7397 8900

(Nominated Adviser)

Russell Cook

Katy Birkin

Ben Jeynes

Mirabaud Securities Limited

+44 (0)20 3167 7221

(Joint Broker)

Peter Krens

Edward Haig-Thomas

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

+44 (0)20 7710 7600

(Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart

Jason Grossman

Ashton Clanfield

Buchanan

(Financial Public Relations)

Ben Romney

Chris Judd

Kelsey Traynor

Page 2 of 3

James Husband dgo@buchanan.uk.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contactrns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCEZLBFBZLLBBX

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

Diversified Gas & Oil plc published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 06:12:42 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLC
02:13aDIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL : Completion of Securitised Financing
PU
04/09DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL : Annual General Meeting Update
PU
04/08DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL : Conditional Purchase and Sale Agreement
PU
04/06DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL : COVID-19 Update
PU
03/24DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL : Extended Ohio Agreement
PU
03/23DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL : Related Party Transaction and Notice of AGM
PU
03/20DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL : Q3 2019 Dividend Exchange Rate
PU
03/09DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL : Statement regarding Dividend Timetable
PU
03/04DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLC : annual earnings release
02/14DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL : Share Buyback Programme
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 505 M
EBIT 2019 193 M
Net income 2019 118 M
Debt 2019 639 M
Yield 2019 14,5%
P/E ratio 2019 5,23x
P/E ratio 2020 7,41x
EV / Sales2019 2,66x
EV / Sales2020 2,56x
Capitalization 700 M
Chart DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLC
Duration : Period :
Diversified Gas & Oil PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,77  $
Last Close Price 1,09  $
Spread / Highest target 64,3%
Spread / Average Target 62,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 61,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Russell Hutson Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Edward Johnson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Bradley Grafton Gray COO, Finance Director & Director
Eric M. Williams Chief Financial Officer
David Myers Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLC-17.84%704
CNOOC LIMITED0.45%51 371
CONOCOPHILLIPS-47.26%37 399
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-48.32%26 088
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-55.29%15 876
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-62.80%13 813
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group