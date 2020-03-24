Log in
DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLC

(DGOC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/23 12:35:23 pm
71 GBp   --.--%
03:23aDIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL : Extended Ohio Agreement
PU
03/23DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL : Related Party Transaction and Notice of AGM
PU
03/20DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL : Q3 2019 Dividend Exchange Rate
PU
Diversified Gas & Oil : Extended Ohio Agreement

03/24/2020 | 03:23am EDT

RNS Number : 3078H

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC

24 March 2020

DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLC ("DGO" or the "Company")

Extended Ohio Agreement

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (AIM: DGOC), the U.S. based owner and operator of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil wells as well as midstream assets, is pleased to report that it has extended its ﬁve-year deﬁnitive asset retirement agreement with the state of Ohio ("Ohio") by an additional ﬁve years, now covering asset retirement activities through the period ending 31 December 2029 ("Agreement").

The terms of the Agreement remain substantially unchanged while increasing DGO's commitment to plug gas and oil wells to 20 wells per annum for the duration of the Agreement, which represents an increase of 2 wells per annum from the prior agreement. The Company will also post a surety bond of $0.65 million for the life of the Agreement and for beneﬁt of Ohio where DGO owns and operates approximately 7,100 wells. The Agreement remains aligned with the Company's ongoing Systematic Asset Retirement Programme to safely and permanently retire those wells that have reached the end of their productive lives.

Prior to extending the original agreement, DGO was in full compliance with its terms and during 2019, successfully plugged the required 18 wells. Continuing its commitment to environmental stewardship and transparency with respect to the Company's long-term asset retirement commitment, DGO worked proactively with state regulators to extend the plugging agreement.

Inclusive of this Agreement, DGO has agreements of ten years or longer with Kentucky (10 years), Pennsylvania (15 years; extendable to 20 years), West Virginia (15 years) and Ohio (10 Years) covering more than 98% of its total gas and oil wells with related bonding arrangements in these states approximating $13.2 million.

Commenting on this extended agreement with Ohio, CEO, Rusty Hutson, Jr., said:

"I would like to thank the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Division of Oil and Gas Resources for their partnership in this extension as we seek to serve the local communities in which we operate by providing stewardship of our resources and assets to safely retire wells that have reached the end of their productive lives. This agreement, particularly in tandem with our existing agreements with the other states in which we operate, further strengthens our asset retirement programme, and provides clear visibility into the cash ﬂows and operational responsibility required to deliver on our commitment to retire wells."

Enquiries:

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC

+ 1 (205) 408 0909

Rusty Hutson Jr., Chief Executive Officer

Brad Gray, Chief Operating Officer & Finance Director

Eric Williams, Chief Financial Officer

Teresa Odom, Vice President, Investor Relations

www.dgoc.com

ir@dgoc.com

Cenkos Securities plc

+44 (0)20 7397

(Nominated Adviser)

8900

Russell Cook

Katy Birkin

Ben Jeynes

Mirabaud Securities Limited

+44 (0)20 3167

(Joint Broker)

7221

Peter Krens

Edward Haig-Thomas

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

+44 (0)20 7710

(Joint Broker)

7600

Callum Stewart

Jason Grossman

Nicholas Rhodes

Ashton Clanfield

Buchanan

(Financial Public Relations)

Ben Romney

Chris Judd Kelsey Traynor James Husband dgo@buchanan.uk.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contactrns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

Diversified Gas & Oil plc published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 07:22:01 UTC
