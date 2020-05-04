Log in
Diversified Gas & Oil : First quarter dividend announcement

05/04/2020 | 02:14am EDT

RNS Number : 7858L

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC

04 May 2020

4 May 2020

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC

("DGO" or the "Company")

First quarter dividend announcement

Diversiﬁed Gas & Oil PLC (AIM: DGOC), the U.S. based owner and operator of natural gas, natural gas liquids, oil wells and midstream assets, is pleased to announce that the Board has declared an interim dividend of 3.50 cents per share in respect of the first quarter for the three month period ended 31 March 2020 (Q1 2019: 3.42 cents).

Key dates related to the 1Q20 dividend include:

Ex-dividend Date:

Record Date:

3 September 2020

4 September 2020

Payment Date:

25 September 2020

Default Currency:

US Dollar

Currency Election

Sterling

Option

DGO will pay the dividend in U.S. dollars while continuing to make available to shareholders a sterling election. For those shareholders who wish to receive their dividend payment in sterling, and who have not yet completed a currency election form, the Company has made available a dividend election form on its website at https://ir.dgoc.com/dividend-information. Shareholders who wish to receive sterling should submit the dividend election form to Computershare Investor Services no later than 7 September 2020.

The sterling value of the dividend payable per share will be ﬁxed and announced approximately one week prior to the payment date.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information contact:

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC

+ 1 (205) 408 0909

Rusty Hutson Jr., Chief Executive Officer

Brad Gray, Chief Operating Officer

Eric Williams, Chief Financial Officer

Teresa Odom, Vice President Investor Relations

www.dgoc.com

ir@dgoc.com

Cenkos Securities plc

+44 (0)20 7397 8900

(Nominated Adviser)

Russell Cook

Katy Birkin

Ben Jeynes

Mirabaud Securities Limited

+44 (0)20 3167 7221

(Joint Broker)

Peter Krens

Edward Haig-Thomas

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

+44 (0)20 7710 7600

(Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart

Jason Grossman

Ashton Clanfield

Buchanan

+44 (0)20 7466 5000

(Financial Public Relations)

Ben Romney

Chris Judd

Kelsey Traynor

James Husband

dgo@buchanan.uk.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contactrns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

Diversified Gas & Oil plc published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 06:13:02 UTC
