Diversified Gas & Oil : First quarter dividend announcement

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC

("DGO" or the "Company")

First quarter dividend announcement

Diversiﬁed Gas & Oil PLC (AIM: DGOC), the U.S. based owner and operator of natural gas, natural gas liquids, oil wells and midstream assets, is pleased to announce that the Board has declared an interim dividend of 3.50 cents per share in respect of the first quarter for the three month period ended 31 March 2020 (Q1 2019: 3.42 cents).

Key dates related to the 1Q20 dividend include:

Ex-dividend Date:

Record Date: 3 September 2020 4 September 2020 Payment Date: 25 September 2020 Default Currency: US Dollar Currency Election Sterling Option

DGO will pay the dividend in U.S. dollars while continuing to make available to shareholders a sterling election. For those shareholders who wish to receive their dividend payment in sterling, and who have not yet completed a currency election form, the Company has made available a dividend election form on its website at https://ir.dgoc.com/dividend-information. Shareholders who wish to receive sterling should submit the dividend election form to Computershare Investor Services no later than 7 September 2020.

The sterling value of the dividend payable per share will be ﬁxed and announced approximately one week prior to the payment date.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.