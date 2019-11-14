Diversified Gas & Oil : Operations and Trading Update 0 11/14/2019 | 04:15am EST Send by mail :

14 November 2019 DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLC ("DGO" or the "Company") Operations and Trading Update Diversiﬁed Gas & Oil plc (AIM: DGOC), the U.S. based owner and operator of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil wells and midstream assets, is pleased to announce the following operations and trading update affirming that the Company is trading in line with current market forecasts. Operating Highlights 3Q 2019 net production ~91.1 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (Mboepd), up 10% vs. 2Q 2019

September 2019 net production >94.4 Mboepd, up 5% vs. June 2019 Legacy asset (a) production of 70.6 Mboepd demonstrates the continued success of DGO's Smarter Well Management Programme which has effectively offset natural declines for ~16 months (since 2Q18)

Successful and ongoing integration of the recently acquired EdgeMarc Energy ("EdgeMarc") wells and two separate packages of midstream assets

Sold EdgeMarc PUD and undeveloped acreage for $10 million in early November 2019 Financial Highlights 3Q 2019 hedged Adjusted EBITDA (c) of $64 million (51% margin (d) ), up 28% vs. 3Q 2018 · (e) 31 Oct 2019, inclusive of EdgeMarc and midstream asset acquisitions, 2.4x Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA $51 million in 3Q 2019 distributions to shareholders ($23 million in dividends + $28 million in share buybacks) o Current dividend yield exceeding 10%

3Q 2019 base Lease Operating Expense (Base "LOE") of $3.22/Boe or $0.54/Mcfe down 10% vs 2Q 2019

3Q 2019 recurring administrative expenses (h) of $1.23/Boe or $0.20/Mcfe down 7% vs 2Q 2019 · (d) Low cost structure positions DGO against lower commodity prices with strong unhedged margins including 39% in 3Q 2019 (realised price $2.03/Mcfe) and 48% for 9 mos. 30 Sept 2019 (realised price $2.56/Mcfe) 2020 initiatives target higher revenue and lower costs totalling up to $13.9 million benefit annually

Successfully closed inaugural $200 million securitisation to enhance DGO's debt structure and increase liquidity

At the request of its Share Registrar, DGO has revised its 2Q 2019 dividend payment date to 20 December 2019 (from 18 December 2019) to accommodate the recently provided GBP sterling election Corporate Highlights Appointment of Sandy Stash to the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director, further enhancing DGO's governance structure

Non-Executive Director, further enhancing DGO's governance structure Announced that, subject to UK Financial Conduct Authority approval, DGO is formally pursuing a move to the Premium Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange follow the publication of its full-year 2019 results

full-year 2019 results Announced that, subject to shareholder approval, PricewaterhouseCoopers will succeed Crowe as the DGO's external auditor beginning with the 2020 fiscal year Rusty Hutson, Jr., CEO of the Company commented, "The pace of activity at DGO has remained high during recent months as we've closed three additional margin-enhancing acquisitions and continue to fully integrate those upstream and midstream assets into our portfolio. Our Smarter Well Management eﬀorts continue to deliver outstanding results with production from our legacy assets at approximately 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, nearly identical to the equivalent production 16 months ago and nearly 7% better than the expected performance of these wells over that period of time. Recognising the challenging commodity price environment in which we now operate, we understand that now more-than-ever it is critical that we actively manage the business to align our costs with our revenues. Accordingly, we have proactively taken steps to improve both while also increasing our eﬀorts to better align our robust hedging programme, with our long-lived and stable asset base through longer tenor and enhanced structures. Collectively, these eﬀorts position us to deliver stabilised cash ﬂows, as seen in our ongoing strong cash margins in excess of 50%, and to make consistent distributions to our shareholders." Operations Update DGO's total net production for the three months ended 30 September 2019 averaged 91.1 Mboepd, with its more recently acquired assets from HG Energy and EdgeMarc contributing approximately 21.8 net Mboepd. The Company's SWM Programme" continues to arrest the shallow natural production declines from DGO's legacy assets, which produced an average of 69.3 net Mboepd during the quarter, with the production of these assets largely ﬂat since mid-2018(g). For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and inclusive of the DGO's most recently acquired assets from EdgeMarc (closed 18 September 2019), the Company exited 3Q 2019 producing more than 94.4 net Mboepd, including more than 70.6 net Mboepd from the Company's legacy assets. Consistent with its commitment to continuously optimise its assets performance and as part of its SWM Programme, during 2019, DGO has returned to production more than 560 wells that were previously non-productive, including certain wells that were previously and unnecessarily scheduled to be plugged. Financial Performance Revenues While recent volatility in natural gas prices and wider gas basis diﬀerentials have compressed revenues, the Company's lean cost structure, proactive expense management and robust hedging programme meaningfully oﬀset this volatility and stabilised cash ﬂows. Importantly, winter weather and increased demand typical for the fourth and ﬁrst quarters are driving prices higher and narrowing basis diﬀerentials, which translates into better price Page 1 of 5 realisations. The following tables summarise DGO's commodity revenue and realised pricing (net of diﬀerentials, transportation and related charges) during 3Q 2019 and 9 months to 30 September 2019 as compared to the same prior periods on an unhedged and hedged basis: 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 Commodity Revenue: Unhedged Hedges Hedged Unhedged Hedges Hedged Natural gas $ $ $ $ $ $ 86,329 16,591 102,920 63,770 (634) 63,136 NGL 5,153 7,336 12,489 21,162 (2,746) 18,416 Oil 5,522 73 5,595 4,488 (511) 3,977 Total Commodity Revenue $ $ $ $ $ $ 97,004 24,000 121,004 89,420 (3,891) 85,529 Other/Midstream Revenue 4,988 4,988 2,583 2,583 Total Revenue $ $ $ $ $ $ 101,992 24,000 125,992 92,003 (3,891) 88,112 Realised Price: Natural gas ($/mcf) $ $ $ $ $ $ 1.91 0.37 2.28 2.46 (0.02) 2.43 NGL ($/Bbl) 6.77 9.64 16.41 35.21 (4.57) 30.64 Oil ($/Bbl) 53.61 0.71 54.32 52.80 (6.01) 46.79 Total ($/ Boe) -Commodity $ $ $ $ $ $ Revenue 11.58 2.86 14.44 17.83 (0.78) 17.05 Total ($/Boe) -Total Revenue $ $ $ $ $ $ 12.17 2.86 15.04 18.35 (0.78) 17.57 9 months to 30 Sept 2019 9 months to 30 Sept 2018 Commodity Revenue: Unhedged Hedges Hedged Unhedged Hedges Hedged Natural gas $ $ $ $ $ $ 281,183 14,810 295,993 111,797 191 111,988 NGL 23,431 16,577 40,008 22,316 (2,746) 19,570 Oil 15,570 34 15,604 11,980 (1,759) 10,221 Total Commodity Revenue $ $ $ $ $ $ 320,184 31,421 351,605 146,093 (4,314) 141,779 Other/Midstream Revenue 19,150 19,150 3,943 3,943 Total Revenue $ $ $ $ $ $ 339,334 31,421 370,755 150,036 (4,314) 145,722 Realised Price: Natural gas ($/mcf) $ $ $ $ $ $ 2.38 0.13 2.50 2.43 0.00 2.44 NGL ($/Bbl) 11.30 7.99 19.29 34.12 (4.20) 29.92 Oil ($/Bbl) 53.32 0.12 53.44 59.60 (8.75) 50.85 Total ($/ Boe) -Commodity $ $ $ $ $ $ Revenue 14.50 1.42 15.92 17.16 (0.51) 16.65 Total ($/Boe) -Total Revenue $ $ $ $ $ $ 15.37 1.42 16.79 17.62 (0.51) 17.12 Expenses Recognising the importance of ﬁscal discipline and maintaining a lean cost structure, particularly during periods of low commodity prices, the Company continues to focus on reducing its unit operating costs. DGO's strategy of acquiring assets within a geographically concentrated area allow it to maximise operational synergies and remove costs from the system. Additionally, its most recent acquisition of unconventional wells with very low base operating expenses have collectively delivered consistent and sequential cost reductions. DGO's unit-level cash operating expenses of $7.42/Boe during 3Q 2019 were approximately 5% and 3% below 2Q 2019 and 3Q 2018, respectively. The increase in third-party gathering and transportation, a variable cost that correlates to the underlying production, reflects the Company's recent acquisitions of unconventional HG Energy and EdgeMarc assets that produce high volumes into third-party systems. The following table presents the Company's cash operating expenses for the periods presented. 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 % Chg 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 % Chg Base lease operating expense $ $ (10.3) % $ $ (21.5) % 3.22 3.59 3.22 4.10 Gathering & compression, owned 1.17 1.32 (11.4) % 1.17 1.13 3.5 % Gathering & transportation, third 1.26 1.34 (6.0) % 1.26 0.33 281.8 % party Production taxes 0.53 0.20 nm(j) 0.53 0.83 (36.1) % Total Lease Operating Expense $ $ (4.3) % $ $ (3.3) % 6.18 6.46 6.18 6.39 Recurring administrative 1.23 1.32 (6.8) % 1.23 1.26 (2.4) % expense(h) Total Cash Operating Expenses $ $ (4.5) % $ $ (3.0) % 7.42 7.77 7.42 7.65 Further, the following table reﬂects DGO's unit-level cash operating expenses of $7.95/Boe during the 9 months to 30 September 2019, approximately 7% below as at 9 months to 30 September 2018: 9 months to 9 months to 30 Sept 30 Sept % Chg 2019 2018 Base lease operating expense $ $ (32.7) % 3.56 5.29 Gathering & compression, owned 1.38 0.66 109.1 % Page 2 of 5 Gathering & transportation, third 1.18 0.69 71.0 % party Production taxes 0.53 0.57 (7.0) % Total Lease Operating Expense $ $ (7.9) % 6.65 7.22 Recurring administrative 1.30 1.36 (4.4) % expense(h) Total Cash Operating Expenses $ $ (7.3) % 7.95 8.58 Adjusted EBITDA(c)(f) The following table summarises DGO's Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented: 9 months to 9 months to 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 30 Sept 30 Sept 2019 2018 Total revenue $ $ $ $ 101,992 92,003 339,334 150,036 Lease operating expense 51,824 32,046 146,834 61,491 Recurring administrative expense 10,321 6,301 28,793 11,594 Adjusted EBITDA, unhedged $ $ $ $ 39,847 53,656 163,707 76,951 Gain (loss) on settled derivative 31,421 (4,314) instruments 24,000 (3,891) Adjusted EBITDA, hedged $ $ $ $ 63,847 49,765 195,128 72,637 Adjusted EBITDA Margin, hedged 51% 56% 53% 50% Adjusted EBITDA Margin, unhedged 39% 58% 48% 51% Earnings Enhancing Initiatives While periods of lower commodity prices and widening basis place pressure on realised prices and total revenue, DGO has identiﬁed several corporate initiatives aimed at reducing costs and improving margins, which include: Estimated Annual Inititative Benefit $3.5 million Payroll Synergies Balance and optimise both upstream and midstream workforce via early retirements, attrition and third-party contractor rationalization $1.0 million Water Initiatives Utilise owned water disposal wells to eliminate third-party costs on assets acquired $2.2 million Marketing & Leveraging DGO's expanded midstream system and Transportation marketing function to optimize resource flow and firm transportation $1.0 million Firm Buyout Early-termination at a discount of two firm transportation contracts expiring in September 2022 $1.2 million(i) Successful Increase processed NGL volumes (4%) through the reroute Reroutes of gas to processing plant $8.9 million Subtotal - Completed Initiatives $2 - 4 million Reroute Utilise expanded gas gathering system to realize price Opportunity arbitrage opportunities in the basin $1 million Electricity Reduce compression station electricity expense by Initiatives converting to natural gas $3 - 5 million Subtotal - In Process Initiatives $11.9 - 13.9 Grand Total - Estimated Annual Benefit million Reﬂective of its SWP Programme and active eﬀorts to optimise its operations, DGO remains committed to continually seeking ways to reduce unit operating costs, create greater eﬃciencies and improve margins. As the Company looks ahead to 2020, and in addition to its hedging program (discussed below) and these revenue-enhancing and cost savings initiatives previously discussed, the Company remains focused on opportunities to drive eﬃciency in water management practices, reduce its electricity costs at compression facilities and utilise its newly enhanced technology platform to identify and realise other efficiency and productivity opportunities. Successful Securitisation Financing Strengths the Balance Sheet and Protects Liquidity Positioning DGO to thrive in lower commodity prices while remaining capable of successfully acquiring high-quality assets driven to market by a challenging market cycle means enhancing the Company's debt capital structure. While RBL provide low-cost ﬁnancing relative to other forms like bonds, an RBL is subject to redetermination risk. Accordingly, during periods of lower commodity prices where the underlying future value of the loan collateral (primarily PDP reserves) falls, the RBL simultaneously contracts, potentially when it is most needed since lower prices also mean lower revenues and cash ﬂows. Expanding DGO's debt capital structure to include a portion of ﬁxed term ﬁnancing reduces its exposure to downward revisions of its RBL upon redetermination (performed semi-annual on the RBL) while simultaneously creating additional liquidity by virtue of a higher advance rate of the underlying collateral value. Consequently, on 13 November 2019, DGO closed its inaugural low-cost $200 million, BBB- investment grade-rated securitised ﬁnancing arrangement with a coupon of 5%. The Notes, as rated by Fitch and Morningstar, have a 10-year scheduled maturity, although provide for a longer, 17-year ﬁnal legal maturity, which aligns nicely with the Company's long-lived, low decline asset base and provides for scheduled debt reduction through principal amortisation. Please refer to the Company's separate announcement on 14 November 2019 for additional details regarding this financing. Hedging Update Prudent risk management also involves responsible hedging. Consistent with past performance, but with a renewed focus on tenors and structures that best align with DGO's producing assets, the Company remains opportunistic, executing hedges when NYMEX prices tick up or adding basis protection when NYMEX prices tick lower, which often leads to basis compression. Longer-tenor hedges add durability to the Company's cash ﬂows, insulating them Page 3 of 5 from commodity price volatility. To that end, longer-tenor hedges enhancing near-term cash ﬂow by normalising a price curve in contango, eﬀectively pulling value from the back-end of the price curve into the current periods. Executing this strategy, DGO added meaningful hedge protection to 2020 and 2021 as follows: Period Daily MMBtu Swap Price Volume Jan 2020 - Dec 2021 40,000 $2.80 May 2020 - Dec 2021 30,000 $2.80 April 2021 - Sep 2021 33,950 $2.70 Oct 2020 - Sep 2024 10,000 $2.72 Summary Importantly, DGO remains focused on its eﬀorts to prepare the Company to list on the Premium Segment of the Main Market on the London Stock Exchange following the publication of the ﬁnancial information for the year ended 31 December 2019 and subject to the required regulatory approvals. Additionally, and subject to shareholder approval, PricewaterhouseCoopers will begin to serve as the Company's auditor in 2020. Amendment to 2Q 2019 Dividend Payment Date As announced on 8 August 2019 the Company will pay a 2Q 2019 dividend of 3.5 cents per shareto those shareholders on the register as at 29 November 2019. However, following the subsequent announcement that future dividend payments will incorporate a GBP sterling election available for all shareholders, the 2Q dividend will now be paid on 20 December 2019 instead of 18 December 2019 as previously announced. Shareholders who wish to elect to receive their dividends in GBP and who have not yet done so should complete a dividend election form which is available on the Company's website at https://ir.dgoc.com/dividend-information. ________________________ Footnotes: Legacy assets deﬁned as assets owned at 31 December 2018 and therefore prior to the Company's most recent 2019 acquisition of assets from HG Energy & EdgeMarc Energy. Assumes $38 million purchase price and approximately $16 million of year one net cash flows. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depletion, depreciation and amortisation and adjustments for non-recurring items such as gain on the sale of assets, acquisition related expenses and integration costs, mark-to-market adjustments related to the Company's hedge portfolio, non-cash equity compensation charges and items of a similar nature. Represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of total revenue (including commodity revenue, midstream and other revenue), plus net hedge gain or loss as applicable. Represents net debt as of 31 October 2019 and 9 months to 30 Sept 2019 Adjusted EBITDA annualised and adjusted for price and seasonality. Adjusted EBITDA represents a non-IFRS estimate, which the Company reconciles in the table presented. Production for the months prior to the Core Appalachia acquisition pro forma ~70 net Mboepd including ~60 net Mboepd for July 2018 - October 2018 that increased production by ~10 net Mboepd from the Core Appalachia Acquisition. Recurring administrative expenses is a non-IRFS ﬁnancial measure deﬁned as total administrative expenses excluding non-recurring acquisition and integration costs: 9 months 9 months to 3Q18 to 30 Sep 2Q19 3Q19 30 Sep Total administrative expenses 2018 2019 $17,562 $ 25,056 $11,143 $16,509 $38,191 Acquisition and integration costs 11,261 13,462 1,199 6,187 9,398 Recurring administrative $6,301 $11,594 $9,944 $10,321 $28,793 expenses Based on recent market prices, seasonally adjusted Not meaningful due to a one-time adjustment in 2Q 2019 This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Diversified Gas & Oil PLC + 1 (205) 408 0909 Rusty Hutson Jr., Chief Executive Officer Brad Gray, Chief Operating Officer & Finance Director Eric Williams, Chief Financial Officer Teresa Odom, Vice President, Investor Relations www.dgoc.com ir@dgoc.com Cenkos Securities plc +44 (0)20 7397 8900 (Nominated Adviser) Russell Cook Katy Birkin Ben Jeynes Mirabaud Securities Limited +44 (0)20 3167 7221 (Joint Broker) Peter Krens Edward Haig-Thomas Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited +44 (0)20 7710 7600 (Joint Broker) Callum Stewart Nicholas Rhodes Ashton Clanfield Buchanan +44 (0)20 7466 5000 (Financial Public Relations) Ben Romney Chris Judd Page 4 of 5 Kelsey Traynor James Husband dgo@buchanan.uk.com This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com. END MSCEAXFLFAXNFEF Page 5 of 5 Attachments Original document

