Diversified Gas & Oil : Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

RNS Number : 4666U

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC

29 March 2019

DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLC ("DGO" or the "Company")

Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

Diversiﬁed Gas & Oil PLC (AIM: DGOC), the U.S. based owner and operator of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil producing assets,announces that, further to the announcement made on 27 March 2019, the Company has posted the circular to shareholders containing details of the Acquisition and Placing ("Circular") and including Notice of General Meeting ("GM").

The GM is to be held at 12.30 p.m. on 17 April 2019 at the oﬃces of Buchanan Communications Limited, 107 Cheapside, London EC2V 6DN (being the same day as the Annual General Meeting to be held at 12.00 p.m.).

The Circular has been uploaded to the Company's website atwww.dgoc.com.

Unless otherwise deﬁned, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the announcement dated 27 March 2019.

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC + 1 (205) 408 0909 Rusty Hutson Jr., Chief Executive Officer Brad Gray, Chief Operating Officer & Finance Director Eric Williams, Chief Financial Officer www.dgoc.com ir@dgoc.com Cenkos Securities plc +44 (0)20 7397 8900 (Nominated Adviser) Russell Cook Katy Birkin Ben Jeynes Mirabaud Securities Limited +44 (0)20 3167 7221 (Joint Broker) Peter Krens Edward Haig-Thomas Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited +44 (0)20 7710 7600 (Joint Broker) Callum Stewart Nicholas Rhodes Ashton Clanfield Buchanan +44 20 7466 5000 (Financial Public Relations) Ben Romney Chris Judd James Husband dgo@buchanan.uk.com

