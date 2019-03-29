Log in
DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLC

(DGOC)
Diversified Gas & Oil : Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

03/29/2019 | 01:17pm EDT

RNS Number : 4666U

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC

29 March 2019

DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLC ("DGO" or the "Company")

Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

Diversiﬁed Gas & Oil PLC (AIM: DGOC), the U.S. based owner and operator of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil producing assets,announces that, further to the announcement made on 27 March 2019, the Company has posted the circular to shareholders containing details of the Acquisition and Placing ("Circular") and including Notice of General Meeting ("GM").

The GM is to be held at 12.30 p.m. on 17 April 2019 at the oces of Buchanan Communications Limited, 107 Cheapside, London EC2V 6DN (being the same day as the Annual General Meeting to be held at 12.00 p.m.).

The Circular has been uploaded to the Company's website atwww.dgoc.com.

Unless otherwise deﬁned, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the announcement dated 27 March 2019.

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC

+ 1 (205) 408 0909

Rusty Hutson Jr., Chief Executive Officer

Brad Gray, Chief Operating Officer & Finance Director

Eric Williams, Chief Financial Officer

www.dgoc.com

ir@dgoc.com

Cenkos Securities plc

+44 (0)20 7397 8900

(Nominated Adviser)

Russell Cook

Katy Birkin

Ben Jeynes

Mirabaud Securities Limited

+44 (0)20 3167 7221

(Joint Broker)

Peter Krens

Edward Haig-Thomas

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

+44 (0)20 7710 7600

(Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart

Nicholas Rhodes

Ashton Clanfield

Buchanan

+44 20 7466 5000

(Financial Public Relations)

Ben Romney

Chris Judd

James Husband

dgo@buchanan.uk.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

CIREANDNAFNNEEF

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Diversified Gas & Oil plc published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 17:16:00 UTC
