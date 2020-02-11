Log in
DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLC

DIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL PLC

(DGOC)
02/10 11:35:17 am
87 GBp   -3.12%
Diversified Gas & Oil : Upcoming Investor Event

02/11/2020
Diversified Gas & Oil - Upcoming Investor Event
Released 07:00 11-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5456C
Diversified Gas & Oil PLC
11 February 2020

11 February 2020

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC

('DGO' or the 'Company')

Diversified Gas & Oil Announces Upcoming Investor Event

Diversified Gas and Oil Plc (AIM:DGOC), the U.S. based owner and operator of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil wells and midstream assets, today announced that senior management will participate in the upcoming investor event:

Credit Suisse 25th Annual Energy Summit

The Company will participate in the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Energy Summit on Tuesday, 3 March 2020, to be held at the Grand Hyatt Vail in Vail, Colorado.

Company Contact:

Teresa Odom

Vice President - Investor Relations

205.408.0909

ir@dgoc.com


Diversified Gas & Oil - Upcoming Investor Event - RNS

Diversified Gas & Oil plc published this content on 11 February 2020
