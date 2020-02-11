Diversified Gas & Oil : Upcoming Investor Event

11 February 2020
Diversified Gas & Oil PLC
('DGO' or the 'Company')
Diversified Gas & Oil Announces Upcoming Investor Event
Diversified Gas and Oil Plc (AIM:DGOC), the U.S. based owner and operator of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil wells and midstream assets, today announced that senior management will participate in the upcoming investor event:
Credit Suisse 25th Annual Energy Summit
The Company will participate in the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Energy Summit on Tuesday, 3 March 2020, to be held at the Grand Hyatt Vail in Vail, Colorado.
Company Contact:
Teresa Odom
Vice President - Investor Relations
205.408.0909
ir@dgoc.com