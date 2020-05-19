Diversified Healthcare Trust : Announces Annual Meeting Results

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) today announced the results of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders which was held earlier today as follows.

Jeffrey P. Somers was re-elected as an Independent Trustee in Class III. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Independent Trustee is as follows:

Independent Trustee Percentage of Shares Voted For Jeffrey P. Somers 62.9%

Shareholders approved an amendment to our Declaration of Trust to provide for the annual election of all Trustees:

Proposal Percentage of Shares Voted For Approve amendment to Declaration of Trust 71.9%

Shareholders voted to approve executive compensation by means of an advisory vote:

Proposal Percentage of Shares Voted For Approval of executive compensation 93.3%

Shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as DHC’s independent registered public accounting firm to serve for the 2020 fiscal year:

Proposal Percentage of Shares Voted For Ratification of Independent Auditors 96.5%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum: by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines, by property type and location. As of March 31, 2020, DHC’s $8.4 billion portfolio included more than 416 properties in 38 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by more than 600 tenants, and totaling approximately 12 million square feet of medical office and life science properties and more than 30,000 living units. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA. To learn more about DHC, visit www.dhcreit.com.

