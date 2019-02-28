Diversified Restaurant : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Diversified
Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAUC) ("Company"), one of the
largest franchisees for Buffalo Wild Wings® ("BWW") with 64
stores across five states, announced that it will release its fourth
quarter and full year 2018 financial results after the close of
financial markets on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its
financial and operating results and discuss its corporate strategies and
outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call
Friday, March 8, 2019
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201)
389-0879
Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.diversifiedrestaurantholdings.com
A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on the day of
the call through Friday, March 15, 2019. To listen to the archived call,
dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13686205, or access the
webcast replay via the Company’s website. A transcript will also be
posted to the website once available.
About Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc.
Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. is one of the largest franchisees
for Buffalo Wild Wings with 64 franchised restaurants in key markets in
Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Missouri. DRH’s strategy is to
generate cash, reduce debt and leverage its strong franchise operating
capabilities for future growth. The Company routinely posts news and
other important information on its website at http://www.diversifiedrestaurantholdings.com.
