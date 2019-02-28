Log in
Diversified Restaurant : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

0
02/28/2019 | 04:46pm EST

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAUC) ("Company"), one of the largest franchisees for Buffalo Wild Wings® ("BWW") with 64 stores across five states, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results after the close of financial markets on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results and discuss its corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call

Friday, March 8, 2019
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201) 389-0879
Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.diversifiedrestaurantholdings.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Friday, March 15, 2019. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13686205, or access the webcast replay via the Company’s website. A transcript will also be posted to the website once available.

About Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc.

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. is one of the largest franchisees for Buffalo Wild Wings with 64 franchised restaurants in key markets in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Missouri. DRH’s strategy is to generate cash, reduce debt and leverage its strong franchise operating capabilities for future growth. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at http://www.diversifiedrestaurantholdings.com.


© Business Wire 2019
