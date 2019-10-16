Log in
DIVERSIFIED UNITED INVESTMENT LIMITED

Diversified United Investment : 2019 Results of AGM

10/16/2019

DIVERSIFIED UNITED INVESTMENT LIMITED

LEVEL20

ABN33 006 713 177

TEL(613) 9654 0499

101 COLLINS STREET

FAX(613) 9654 3499

MELBOURNE VIC 3000

AUSTRALIA

16 October 2019

Manager Companies

Company Announcements Office

Australian Stock Exchange Limited

Level 4, Stock Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir,

Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

Diversified United Investment Limited

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we attach details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution.

Yours faithfully

Andrew J Hancock

Company Secretary

DIVERSIFIED UNITED INVESTMENT LIMITED

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

(ASX REPORT)

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Wednesday, 16 October, 2019

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote

Manner in which votes were cast in person or by

(as at proxy close):

proxy on a poll (where applicable)

Resolution

Votes

Votes

Discretionary

Total Votes

Votes

For

Against

Abstain **

Resolution

For

Against

Chairman of Meeting

Discretionary

Abstain

Result

Other Nominated

Person/s

2

ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT

64,582,292

900,931

15,122,337

17,274,189

94,833

Passed on a

Passed on a

Passed on a

Carried

2,151,852

show of hands

show of hands

show of hands

3

RE-ELECTION OF MR A R BURGESS AS A

72,134,032

41,694

15,154,811

17,320,663

40,969

Passed on a

Passed on a

Passed on a

Carried

DIRECTOR

2,165,852

show of hands

show of hands

show of hands

4

RE-ELECTION OF MR A J P LARKE AS A

72,080,156

101,908

15,148,473

17,314,325

40,969

Passed on a

Passed on a

Passed on a

Carried

DIRECTOR

2,165,852

show of hands

show of hands

show of hands

5

INCREASE THE DIRECTORS FEE LIMIT

62,892,682

2,650,352

15,100,555

17,104,723

210,988

Passed on a

Passed on a

Passed on a

Carried

2,004,168

show of hands

show of hands

show of hands

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item

Printed: 16/10/2019 11:24:19AM

This report was produced from the Link Market Services System

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Diversified United Investment Limited published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 08:47:05 UTC
