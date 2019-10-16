Diversified United Investment : 2019 Results of AGM

DIVERSIFIED UNITED INVESTMENT LIMITED RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING (ASX REPORT) ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Wednesday, 16 October, 2019

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote Manner in which votes were cast in person or by (as at proxy close): proxy on a poll (where applicable)

Resolution Votes Votes Discretionary Total Votes Votes For Against Abstain ** Resolution For Against Chairman of Meeting Discretionary Abstain Result Other Nominated Person/s 2 ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT 64,582,292 900,931 15,122,337 17,274,189 94,833 Passed on a Passed on a Passed on a Carried 2,151,852 show of hands show of hands show of hands 3 RE-ELECTION OF MR A R BURGESS AS A 72,134,032 41,694 15,154,811 17,320,663 40,969 Passed on a Passed on a Passed on a Carried DIRECTOR 2,165,852 show of hands show of hands show of hands 4 RE-ELECTION OF MR A J P LARKE AS A 72,080,156 101,908 15,148,473 17,314,325 40,969 Passed on a Passed on a Passed on a Carried DIRECTOR 2,165,852 show of hands show of hands show of hands 5 INCREASE THE DIRECTORS FEE LIMIT 62,892,682 2,650,352 15,100,555 17,104,723 210,988 Passed on a Passed on a Passed on a Carried 2,004,168 show of hands show of hands show of hands

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item