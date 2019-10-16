Diversified United Investment : 2019 Results of AGM
16 October 2019
Dear Sir,
Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting
Diversified United Investment Limited
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we attach details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution.
Yours faithfully
Andrew J Hancock
Company Secretary
DIVERSIFIED UNITED INVESTMENT LIMITED
RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING
(ASX REPORT)
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Wednesday, 16 October, 2019
As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.
Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote
Manner in which votes were cast in person or by
(as at proxy close):
proxy on a poll (where applicable)
Resolution
Votes
Votes
Discretionary
Total Votes
Votes
For
Against
Abstain **
Resolution
For
Against
Chairman of Meeting
Discretionary
Abstain
Result
Other Nominated
Person/s
2
ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT
64,582,292
900,931
15,122,337
17,274,189
94,833
Passed on a
Passed on a
Passed on a
Carried
2,151,852
show of hands
show of hands
show of hands
3
RE-ELECTION OF MR A R BURGESS AS A
72,134,032
41,694
15,154,811
17,320,663
40,969
Passed on a
Passed on a
Passed on a
Carried
DIRECTOR
2,165,852
show of hands
show of hands
show of hands
4
RE-ELECTION OF MR A J P LARKE AS A
72,080,156
101,908
15,148,473
17,314,325
40,969
Passed on a
Passed on a
Passed on a
Carried
DIRECTOR
2,165,852
show of hands
show of hands
show of hands
5
INCREASE THE DIRECTORS FEE LIMIT
62,892,682
2,650,352
15,100,555
17,104,723
210,988
Passed on a
Passed on a
Passed on a
Carried
2,004,168
show of hands
show of hands
show of hands
** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item
Printed: 16/10/2019 11:24:19AM
This report was produced from the Link Market Services System
Page 1 of 1
