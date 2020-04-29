Log in
DIXONS CARPHONE    DC.   GB00B4Y7R145

DIXONS CARPHONE

(DC.)
  Report
News 
AztraZeneca, StanChart lift London stocks as global economies reopen

04/29/2020 | 04:54am EDT
Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

UK stocks jumped for a third straight day on Wednesday on upbeat outlooks from AstraZeneca and Standard Chartered and optimism over a revival in business activity after several countries began easing coronavirus-induced shutdowns.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca gained 1.1% and was among the biggest boosts to the blue-chip FTSE 100 as steady demand for its newer medicines through the pandemic helped it reiterate its 2020 forecast at a time when several large firms have withdrawn guidance.

The FTSE 100 added 0.9%, hovering near seven-week highs, with Standard Chartered PLC gaining 4.9% on forecasting a recovery for virus-battered economies later this year even as it beefed up to cover potential loan defaults due to the health crisis.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index jumped 1% and was on track for its best month since 2015.

London's stock indexes have risen more than 5% in April on a flood of stimulus and, more recently, signs that some of the worst hit parts of the world were starting to ease curbs.

Still, sentiment remains fragile as quarterly earnings reports underline the extent of the corporate damage done and analysts warn that macroeconomic indicators are only set to get worse through the second quarter.

"The whole idea of returning to work has aroused the fancy of many an investor, and while no one expects the global economy to immediately time shift back to January 2020, market reopenings are positive," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.

"But those roads are bound to be fraught with numerous potholes, none more so when economic reality checks set in ahead of the most prominent policy setting central banks' meetings."

Economists are expecting U.S. first-quarter GDP figures due later in the day to show a contraction of 4%, while data from the euro zone scheduled for Thursday is likely to show GDP shrinking by 3.1%.

Global sentiment also brightened in early Asia trade following a recovery in oil prices as U.S. stockpiles rose less than expected.

Energy stocks <.FTNMX0530> jumped 3.3%, with BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc posting sharp gains. [O/R]

Electricals retailer Dixons Carphone jumped 15% to the top of the FTSE 250 after saying online demand had made up for around two-thirds of store sales lost due to the lockdown.

On the other hand, British Airways-owner IAG fell 4.1% after forecasting that passenger numbers would take years to recover and saying that it would cut more than a quarter of its jobs.

Clothing retailer Next inched lower after it said total product sales in its latest quarter crashed 41%, reflecting the closure of all its stores and the temporary shutdown of its online operations.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.85% 8242 Delayed Quote.7.64%
BP PLC 3.77% 334.6 Delayed Quote.-31.70%
DIXONS CARPHONE 15.47% 78.8236 Delayed Quote.-52.50%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -3.99% 209.5 Delayed Quote.-65.14%
NEXT -1.79% 4705 Delayed Quote.-31.80%
STANDARD CHARTERED 4.85% 400.9 Delayed Quote.-45.27%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 10 037 M
EBIT 2020 230 M
Net income 2020 -41,5 M
Debt 2020 160 M
Yield 2020 5,94%
P/E ratio 2020 -12,7x
P/E ratio 2021 33,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,10x
EV / Sales2021 0,14x
Capitalization 796 M
Chart DIXONS CARPHONE
Duration : Period :
Dixons Carphone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIXONS CARPHONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 118,00  GBp
Last Close Price 68,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 221%
Spread / Average Target 72,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Lewis Baldock Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Paul Livingston Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Peter Mason Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Simon Post Chief Technology Officer
Gerry Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIXONS CARPHONE-52.50%990
BEST BUY CO., INC-15.07%19 980
JB HI-FI LIMITED-1.84%2 550
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED4.35%2 486
AARON'S, INC.-51.09%1 887
BIC CAMERA INC.-0.51%1 619
