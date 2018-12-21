Log in
DIXONS CARPHONE (DC.)

DIXONS CARPHONE (DC.)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 12/21 10:47:54 am
125.65 GBp   +0.40%
12/19Germany's Ceconomy adds to retail misery with gloomy outlook
RE
12/12Dixons Carphone cuts dividend after profit slump
RE
12/07DIXONS CARPHONE PLC : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dixons Carphone : Boxing Day Sales Arrive as Carphone Warehouse Launches Deals ‘Too Good To Miss'

0
12/21/2018 | 09:25am CET
  • Carphone Warehouse unveils 'deals too good to miss' at 8am on Friday 21 December
  • Huge savings to be had on 2018's latest handsets and the UK'S lowest price SIM
  • Deals available in store and online

Friday 21 December 2018: TODAY, Carphone Warehouse unveils deals too good to miss where those looking to snap up a new mobile phone can take advantage of great savings on the latest handsets.

Launching at 8am on Friday 21 December, the mobile phone retailer has a host of offers across the latest devices including the Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Huawei 20 Lite. Shoppers will be able to browse a whole range of offers on Pay Monthly, Pay As You Go, Sim Free and Sim Only, making it easy to find a new device however the customer wants to pay.

During Black Friday, Carphone Warehouse saw an uplift in orders of 424% for Sim Free, and 133% on Pay As You Go handsets, week on week and the UK's largest independent mobile phone retailer is predicting more of the same for these early Boxing Day deals.

TOP BOXING DAY DEALS:

PAY MONTHLY PHONES

PAY AS YOU GO

SIM ONLY

SIM FREE

For more information on the Carphone Warehouse deals too good to miss sale and other deals available visit www.carphonewarehouse.com

For more information, please contact Carphone Warehouse press office:

M&C Saatchi Public Relations/ carphonewarehouse@mcsaatchi.com / 0203 617 6602

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone plc is a leading multinational consumer electrical and mobile retailer and services company, employing over 42,000 people in nine countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

We are the market leader in the UK & Ireland, throughout the Nordics and in Greece. With a full range of services and support, we make it easy for our customers to discover, choose and enjoy the right technology for them, throughout the life of the product. Our core multichannel operations are supported by an impressive distribution network and sourcing office in Hong Kong and a state-of-the-art repair facility in Newark, UK.

Our brands include Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse in the UK & Ireland and iD Mobile in the UK; Elkjøp, Elgiganten and Gigantti in the Nordics; and Kotsovolos in Greece. Our Dixons Travel brand has a presence across several UK airports as well as in Dublin and Oslo, and our services are provided through Team Knowhow in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

We also offer B2B services, predominantly through Currys PC World Business and Carphone Warehouse Business.

Disclaimer

Dixons Carphone plc published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 08:24:07 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 10 502 M
EBIT 2019 317 M
Net income 2019 235 M
Debt 2019 252 M
Yield 2019 7,60%
P/E ratio 2019 6,46
P/E ratio 2020 6,12
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
Capitalization 1 452 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1,79  GBP
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Baldock Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Paul Livingston Chairman
Jonathan Peter Mason Group Chief Financial Officer
Simon Post Chief Technology Officer
Gerry Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIXONS CARPHONE-37.11%1 839
BEST BUY COMPANY-26.38%13 713
TECH DATA CORP-16.81%3 060
AARON'S, INC.5.24%2 897
BIC CAMERA INC.-11.52%2 545
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LTD-26.60%1 872
