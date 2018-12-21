Dixons Carphone : Boxing Day Sales Arrive as Carphone Warehouse Launches Deals ‘Too Good To Miss'

Carphone Warehouse unveils 'deals too good to miss' at 8am on Friday 21 December

Huge savings to be had on 2018's latest handsets and the UK'S lowest price SIM

Deals available in store and online

Friday 21 December 2018: TODAY, Carphone Warehouse unveils deals too good to miss where those looking to snap up a new mobile phone can take advantage of great savings on the latest handsets.

Launching at 8am on Friday 21 December, the mobile phone retailer has a host of offers across the latest devices including the Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Huawei 20 Lite. Shoppers will be able to browse a whole range of offers on Pay Monthly, Pay As You Go, Sim Free and Sim Only, making it easy to find a new device however the customer wants to pay.

During Black Friday, Carphone Warehouse saw an uplift in orders of 424% for Sim Free, and 133% on Pay As You Go handsets, week on week and the UK's largest independent mobile phone retailer is predicting more of the same for these early Boxing Day deals.

TOP BOXING DAY DEALS:

PAY MONTHLY PHONES

PAY AS YOU GO

SIM ONLY

SIM FREE

For more information on the Carphone Warehouse deals too good to miss sale and other deals available visit www.carphonewarehouse.com

- ENDS -

For more information, please contact Carphone Warehouse press office:

M&C Saatchi Public Relations/ carphonewarehouse@mcsaatchi.com / 0203 617 6602

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone plc is a leading multinational consumer electrical and mobile retailer and services company, employing over 42,000 people in nine countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

We are the market leader in the UK & Ireland, throughout the Nordics and in Greece. With a full range of services and support, we make it easy for our customers to discover, choose and enjoy the right technology for them, throughout the life of the product. Our core multichannel operations are supported by an impressive distribution network and sourcing office in Hong Kong and a state-of-the-art repair facility in Newark, UK.

Our brands include Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse in the UK & Ireland and iD Mobile in the UK; Elkjøp, Elgiganten and Gigantti in the Nordics; and Kotsovolos in Greece. Our Dixons Travel brand has a presence across several UK airports as well as in Dublin and Oslo, and our services are provided through Team Knowhow in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

We also offer B2B services, predominantly through Currys PC World Business and Carphone Warehouse Business.