Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Dixons Carphone    DC.   GB00B4Y7R145

DIXONS CARPHONE

(DC.)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/04 11:35:15 am
113.65 GBp   +3.13%
02:48aDIXONS CARPHONE : Mobile phone sales plunge at Britain's Dixons Carphone
RE
02:17aDIXONS CARPHONE : FY20 - 1Q Trading Update
PU
09/05DIXONS CARPHONE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dixons Carphone : FY20 - 1Q Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 02:17am EDT

5 September 2019

Trading Update for 13 weeks ended 27 July 2019

On track to meet our commitments

· UK & Ireland electricals like-for-like revenue +2%

o Strong performance in white goods, tablets and gaming; offset by small declines in large screen TVs against World Cup comparatives

o Market share gains in-store and online

· International like-for-like revenue +4%, Nordics +4%, Greece +7%

o Share gains across all markets, most significantly in Finland and Sweden

o Online growth strong, particularly in Nordics, aided by enhanced Click & Collect proposition

· UK & Ireland mobile like-for-like revenue -10%

o In line with plan in what continues to be a challenging traditional postpay market

o Progressing on business consolidation and new customer proposition

· Continued progress against strategic initiatives

o Credit:Further acceleration in customer Credit adoption

o Online:Growth in Electricals +14%. On track to grow UK range by 5,000 SKUs this year

o Easy:Continued improvement in customer satisfaction

o Services:Good early traction on new protection services

· All guidance for the year remains unchanged1

Alex Baldock, Group Chief Executive

'We're on track with both our trading this year and our longer-term transformation.

In Electricals we continued to grow and win market share in all territories and customer satisfaction further improved. The Mobile market is as challenging as expected, underlining the need for the decisive actions that we set out in June. We remain committed to growing Electricals sales and headline profits in UK & Ireland and International this year, and to this being the trough year for Mobile losses.

Our longer-term transformation is also on track. We made further gains in our big priorities of Online, Credit and Services to help our customers choose, afford and enjoy amazing technology. Over time these will drive increasing benefits for our customers and help make us a much more sustainably valuable business.

The current political and economic climate is volatile but, assuming no material disruption from that, we stand by our full year guidance, as we do our longer-term commitments on EBIT margin and cashflow1.'

1Q 2019/20 revenue

Reported

Local

currency

Like-for-

like

UK & Ireland Electricals

2%

2%

2%

International

4%

5%

4%

- Nordics

4%

5%

4%

- Greece

7%

6%

7%

Electricals

3%

3%

3%

UK & Ireland Mobile

-12%

-13%

-10%

Group

0%

0%

0%

1. All guidance is based on assumption of no major macro-economic changes, for example no material impact from Brexit, and the profit numbers also exclude any significant revaluation in network debtors, up or down, which might arise from changes in the regulatory environment or for other reasons. It is also before implementation of IFRS16.

Next announcement

The Group will publish its interim results on Thursday 12 December 2019.

For further information

Assad Malic

Group Strategy & Corporate Affairs Director

+44 (0)7414 191044

Dan Homan

Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)7400 401442

Amy Shields

Head of External Communications

+44 (0)7588 201442

Tim Danaher

Brunswick Group

+44 (0)207 404 5959

Information on Dixons Carphone plc is available at www.dixonscarphone.com

Follow us on Twitter: @dixonscarphone

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone plc is a leading multinational consumer electrical and mobile retailer and services company, employing over 42,000 people in nine countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

We are the market leader in the UK & Ireland, throughout the Nordics and in Greece. With a full range of services and support, we make it easy for our customers to discover, choose and enjoy the right technology for them, throughout the life of the product. Our core multichannel operations are supported by an impressive distribution network and sourcing office in Hong Kong and a state-of-the-art repair facility in Newark, UK.

Our brands include Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse in the UK & Ireland and iD Mobile in the UK; Elkjøp, Elgiganten and Gigantti in the Nordics; and Kotsovolos in Greece. Our Dixons Travel brand has a presence across several UK airports as well as in Dublin and Oslo, and our services are provided through Team Knowhow in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any expected future events or results referred to in these forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable laws, regulations or accounting standards, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Information contained on the Dixons Carphone plc website or the Twitter feed does not form part of this announcement and should not be relied on as such.

Disclaimer

Dixons Carphone plc published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 06:16:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIXONS CARPHONE
02:48aDIXONS CARPHONE : Mobile phone sales plunge at Britain's Dixons Carphone
RE
02:17aDIXONS CARPHONE : FY20 - 1Q Trading Update
PU
09/05DIXONS CARPHONE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/27DIXONS CARPHONE : 2019/20 Remuneration Policy
PU
06/24LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 steady, Sino-U.S. trade talks back in focus
RE
06/21DIXS CARPADR : Dixons Carphone warns of further mobile struggles
AQ
06/20EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Keep Climbing After Dovish Fed
DJ
06/20EUROPE MARKETS: London Stocks Maintain Gains After Bank Of England Keeps Rate..
DJ
06/20DIXS CARPADR : Dixons Carphone posts annual loss after mobile business write-dow..
AQ
06/20DIXONS CARPHONE : 2018/19 Preliminary Results
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 10 430 M
EBIT 2020 236 M
Net income 2020 183 M
Debt 2020 258 M
Yield 2020 5,94%
P/E ratio 2020 8,32x
P/E ratio 2021 7,29x
EV / Sales2020 0,15x
EV / Sales2021 0,14x
Capitalization 1 323 M
Chart DIXONS CARPHONE
Duration : Period :
Dixons Carphone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIXONS CARPHONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 142,15  GBp
Last Close Price 113,90  GBp
Spread / Highest target 93,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Baldock Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Paul Livingston Chairman
Jonathan Peter Mason Group Chief Financial Officer
Simon Post Chief Technology Officer
Gerry Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIXONS CARPHONE-5.16%1 613
BEST BUY COMPANY19.35%16 880
AARON'S, INC.46.68%4 202
TECH DATA CORP16.33%3 415
JB HI-FI LIMITED46.39%2 514
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORP--.--%2 236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group