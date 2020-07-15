|
Dixons Carphone : Full Year Results 2019/20 Presentation
07/15/2020 | 03:11am EDT
Today's agenda
BUSINESS UPDATE
Alex Baldock
COVID-19 - RESPONSE &
OUTLOOK
Alex Baldock
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Jonny Mason
Q&A
Alex Baldock & Jonny Mason
OMNICHANNEL
Omnichannel accelerating
Easier to find
Easier to buy
Easier to get
Smartphone first
|
Exciting stores
Larger range
Less friction
Supply Chain
Smartphone first
Exciting place to shop
development
Increase
Services
personalisation
Search
121 Stores
+ 2k SKUs
Recommendation
Delivery CSAT
|
|
remodeled
|
App downloads
Online-in-stores sales
Price
Availability
+64%
4
Online share of business growing
ONLINE REVENUE
UK&I ELECTRICALS
+22%
+7pts
|
Credit: making good progress
Credit Customer NPS
+18pts vs non-credit customers
Credit Adoption (% of Sales)
11.2%,+240bps yoy
Active Credit Customers
Almost 1.2m, +36% yoy
Credit Sales
+27% yoy
6
EASY / SERVICES
Services: focus on protection paying off
Delivery &
Set up &
Protect
Maintain
Repair
Trade
-
|
|
|
|
3.8m two-person
>250k laptop
Mobile insurance
Maintenance
Repair 1.3m
Shortening
deliveries per year
|
|
product
|
Health
|
1m installations
10m protection plans
|
|
cycles
"Care & Repair"
|
|
7
Successful launch of Customer Club in Nordics
Successful rollout
+275%
May 19
May 20
0.9m
3.4m
customers
customers
40% of Swedish households
Customer benefit
Always discount on
Club deals every
month/week, as part of
|
|
|
VIP
50
Extended Buy & Try
+1
Every X for free
|
Accessories and essential
Higher engagement
Revenue per customer
+30%
Non-Club Club
Gross profit per customer
+100%
Non-Club Club
Customer satisfaction improving end-to-end
+9pts
+19pts
CSAT
Purchase in store
2017/18
Source: Dixons Carphone internal data - Currys PC World CSAT based on purchases for 1H FY20 vs 1H FY19
9
Mobile was on track, impacted by Covid
Before Covid-19
Network renegotiations
Lower volume commitments
Wide range of connectivity O2 Virgin, VOXI, iD Mobile
Improved offer
Credit based bundles on track for 2020/21
Cost reduction
531 standalone store closures
For when unconstrained (2020/21)
To eliminate downside risk
To go after upside with new Mobile offer
Smaller, integrated, profitable, cash generating category
Covid-19
Enforced store closures
Lower sales transfer online
More prudent on new connection revenue recognition Online investment focussed on UK&I Electricals
Paused transformation
New Mobile offer
De-duplication of IT systems
Longer to breakeven
2019/20 losses worse than £90m 2020/21 losses slightly higher 6-12 months delay to breakeven FCF stronger than P&L
10
CAPABLE & COMMITTED
|
Capable & committed colleagues
|
NEW HIRE
Jonny Mason
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paula Coughlan
Ed Connolly
Nigel Paterson
Chief Human
Chief Commercial
General Counsel &
Resources Officer
Officer
Company Secretary
NEW HIRE
Antreas
Assad Malic
Lindsay Haselhurst
Athanassopoulos
Corporate Affairs and
Chief Supply
Chief Customer Officer
Strategy Director
Chain Officer
One Business
IT & other central costs
Supply
Org
Chain
|
Stronger Infrastructure
Upgradedleadership
Customer facing colleague tools
Pricingtechnology
Improved routing softwarefor deliveries
LaunchedMobile App
SAP basedNext Generation
Retailin Nordics
Omnichannel innovation
Expected in 2020/21
Restart paused projects
Agile approach for technology innovation and delivery
Progress reflected in increased customer satisfaction…
UK&I ELECTRICALS
|
|
|
|
+1pts
NPS
+11pts
+12pts
FY19
FY19
FY19
|
|
+1pts
HAPPY OR NOT
FY19
|
…and strengthening market leading positions
UK&I ELECTRICALS
UK&I MOBILE
22.5%
24.2%
25.1%
25.2%
25.8%
26.5%
2014/15
2015/16
2016/17
2017/18
2018/19
2019/20
20.6%
24.6%
23.8%
21.9%
18.9%
16.0%
2014/15
2015/16
2016/17
2017/18
2018/19
2019/20
24.2%
25.0%
25.5%
26.0%
26.3%
28.7%
32.2%
34.4%
35.0%
35.3%
|
0.0%
2014/15
2016/17
2018/19
2014/15
2016/17
2018/19
Sources: GfK. DC internal analysis and supplier data. Nordics data unavailable on same basis for 2014/15
13
Guidance and results for 2019/20
UK&I Electricals & International growth low single digit UK Mobile expect loss of up to £90m
Group Headline PBT expected to be around £210m Capex of ~£200m (from £275m)
Exceptional cash cost of c£80m
Dividend broadly flat*
Net debt lower (2018/19: £265m)
UK +1% / International +4% £104m loss
£166m
£191m
£79m
Final dividend not declared
Adjusted net debt £284m
COVID-19 -
RESPONSE & OUTLOOK
COVID-19 - RESPONSE & OUTLOOK
Focused on three priorities
Keeping colleagues and
Helping our customers
Securing our future
•Focus on colleagues leaving homes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COVID-19 - RESPONSE & OUTLOOK
Sales impacted by enforced closures
Like for like sales
UK&I
3%
|
ELECTRICALS
ONLINE
Pre-Covid
|
-16%
NORDICS
|
|
|
|
Pre-Covid
|
5%
GREECE
Pre-Covid
|
Pre Covid refers 47 weeks to 21 March 2020. Post Covid refers to 5 weeks to 25 April 2020
Pre-CovidPost-Covid
Pre-CovidPost-Covid
COVID-19 - RESPONSE & OUTLOOK
Resilient to expected downturn
Technology increasingly important
-
Connected
-
Productive
-
Healthy
-
Entertained
Group well positioned
•Market leading positions
|
•Unambiguous price promise
-
Strong supplier relationships•Diversified revenue
PRICING RELATIVE TO COMPETITORS
130%
Competitor 1
120%
|
115%
|
Competitor 4
Competitor 5
90%
|
85%
|
80%
2011
2013
2015
2017
2019
Source: Dixons Carphone Competitor Price Index. Curry PC world price = 100
COVID-19 - RESPONSE & OUTLOOK
Strongly positioned for Online growth….
NORDIC - ONLINE SHARE OF
BUSINESS
GROUP ONLIINE ELECTRICAL SALES
|
UK&I ELECTRICALS - ONLINE MARKET SHARE
22%
20%
18%
16%
14%
12%
10%
COVID-19 - RESPONSE & OUTLOOK
…but customers prefer Omnichannel
20%
BOTH ONLINE
AND IN-STORE
IN-STORE
ONLY
42%
Source: Dixons Carphone Consumer Insight Survey. Purchase channel used
in L12M. Base: All L12M purchasers April '18 to April '19 (n=10,376)
NORDIC STORES FOOTFALL - RECOVERED QUICKLY
10%
5%
0%
-5%
-10%
-15%
-20%
-25%
-30%
Jan-20
Feb-20
Mar-20
Apr-20
May-20
Source: Year on year store footfall recorded using Viametrics.
COVID-19 - RESPONSE & OUTLOOK
Shift to Online is margin dilutive, but modestly…
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Gross margin is defined as revenue less COGS, Services costs, marketing and delivery & installation
21
COVID-19 - RESPONSE & OUTLOOK
…and we're narrowing the gap
Increasing Online adoption rates
UK&I ELECTRICALS - ONLINE CREDIT
ADOPTION RATE
+3.7%pts
UK&I ELECTRICALS - ONLINE SERVICE
ADOPTION RATE
+1.5%pts
Source: Management data systems
Increasingly Omnichannel colleagues
25,000 Expert store
colleagues
UPSIDES
-
Sales
-
Product margin
-
Services adoption
-
Colleague productivity
22
COVID-19 - RESPONSE & OUTLOOK
Meanwhile, costs are more flexible and reducing
Cost flexibility
Low average lease lengths
UK: 5 years
Nordics : 4 years
ELECTRICALS LEASES BY DATE OF
EXPIRY
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
Source: Management data. Greek stores shown to next lease break.
|
Cost reduction
|
|
One Business
|
|
|
UK 3-in-1 Leases
IT & other central costs
|
-30%
|
Supply
|
Org
|
Chain
|
structure
|
|
|
|
Other
Contact
Centres Repairs
Summary
Strong progresson Omnichannel, Credit, Services, Easy and Mobile Gainsin customer satisfaction and market leadingpositions
Robust financial performance delivering on guidanceup until Covid-19 Pivoted quicklyin crisis to safely serve customer needs on vital technologyOver £1bn of liquidityprovides confidence
Trading strong butoutlook uncertain and we are cautiousOmnichannel is right model for customers and for our economics
Group wellpositioned to deliver on transformation
FINANCIAL
RESULTS
Jonny Mason
Group Chief Financial Officer
Group financial highlights 2019/20
|
|
|
|
Revenue
£10,170m
£10,433m
(3)%
Electricals LFL
|
|
|
Adjusted EBIT
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBIT %
|
|
|
|
Adjusted PBT
|
|
|
|
Statutory PBT
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow
|
|
|
|
Net debt
|
|
|
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Estimated impact of COVID-19
|
£162m
£(104m)
-
Overall impact on PBT estimated to be £50m
-
Overall impact on cashflow estimated to be c.£40m, as lost sales were offset by delayed tax payments, rent deferrals and lower capital expenditure
UK&I Electricals
H2 2019/20
FY 2019/20
|
Revenue
|
|
|
YoY (inc 53wk)
|
|
|
LFL (ex 53wk)
|
|
|
Online revenue
|
|
|
Adj EBIT
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
Adj EBIT %
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
-
Overall market share grew +0.7%, gains both online andin-store, consistent gains throughout H2 until store closures
-
Strong sales in large screen TVs, computing, gaming and smart tech
-
White goods saw solid performance until sales were impacted by lockdown
-
In 11 months preCovid-19 online revenue+10%, accelerated to +166% in April
-
Online share of business 35% ,+7%pts higher than last year, boosted by growth in April
UK&I Electricals EBIT margin - H2
-
Full year underlying gross margin down 80bps. Investment in customer offer (delivery, price) and channel shift
-
Full year underlying cost ratio improved by 120bps.
International
H2 2019/20
FY 2019/20
|
Revenue
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
LFL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adj EBIT
|
|
|
YoY (local ccy)
|
|
|
Adj EBIT %
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
-
Nordics LFL +4%, H2 LFL +7%
-
Overall market share growth +0.5% YoY
-
Strong sales in kitchens, headphones, wearables and cordless vacuums
-
In 11 months preCovid-19 online revenue +14%, accelerated to +98% in April
-
Online share of business 19% (+3%pts higher than last year)
Greece LFL +2%, H2 -3%
-
Good sales in TVs, laundry and cooling equipment. Pre- COVID LFL was +5%
-
In 11 months preCovid-19 online revenue +19%, accelerated to +597% in April
-
Online share of business 8% (+3%pts higher than last year)
UK&I Mobile
H2 2019/20
FY 2019/20
|
Revenue
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
Adj EBIT
|
|
|
Adj EBIT %
|
|
-
Losses reflect declining sales due to constrained offer on
-
Large legacy cost base includes
c.£200m of store operating cost and c.£200m of central operating costs
-
First onerous legacy contract rolled off in March, enabling stores closure
Other adjusting items
£m
|
|
|
|
|
Mobile network debtor revaluation
|
|
|
Acquisition and disposal related
|
|
|
Strategic change programme
|
|
|
|
|
Regulatory costs
|
|
|
|
Impairment and onerous leases
|
|
|
Impact of IFRS16
|
|
|
Total before interest and tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
33
Exceptional FCF
79
Free cash flow - Full Year
|
FCF before
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
£134m
|
£(26)m
|
£128m
£(51)m
£(79)m
£194m
£188m
£109m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Closing
Net debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
£(284)m
£(78)m
£109m
£(46)m
Prior Yr
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
-
Final 2018/19 and interim 2019/20 dividend paid in year
-
Board has decided not to pay a final dividend for 2019/20
Pension
-
IAS 17 Net obligation £550
-
Actuarial review as at 31 March 2019 showed £645m deficit
-
-
Recovery plan agreed
-
Payments moved to monthly instalments
-
Contributions increase to £78m pa from 2020/21
* TY Other includes Net issue of new shares and purchase of own shares £(12)m and Other items £8m
34
Net debt
Liquidity, £m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
£1,360m
|
Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020
0
(100)
(200)
(300)
(400)
(500)
(600)
(700)
(800)
(900)
(1000)
(1100)
(1200)
(1300)
(1400)
(1500)
|
Guidance
Group
-
Over £1bn of unutilised committed debt facilities
-
£46m annual pension contribution will rise to £78m from 2021/22
-
Exceptional transformation cash costs to be c.£175m, mainly related to Mobile restructuring
-
Due to the delay to transformation projects, we would expect 2020/21 expenditure to be closer to run rate of £175m than the previously expected £240m.
Mobile
-
Adjusted EBIT losses to be slightly worse in 2020/21 and breakeven6-12 months later than previously expected
-
2020/21 cashflow from Mobile to be slightly negative as operating losses and restructuring costs will be offset by net working capital unwind
-
Total positive cashflow from Mobile will be£125m-175m (previous guidance of c.£200m)
Summary
Strong progresson Omnichannel, Credit, Services, Easy and Mobile Gainsin customer satisfaction and market leadingpositions
Robust financial performance delivering on guidanceup until Covid-19 Pivoted quicklyin crisis to safely serve customer needs on vital technologyOver £1bn of liquidityprovides confidence
Trading strong butoutlook uncertain and we are cautiousOmnichannel is right model for customers and for our economics
Group wellpositioned to deliver on transformation
Disclaimer
Dixons Carphone plc published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 07:10:03 UTC
Latest news on DIXONS CARPHONE
|Sales 2020
|
|Net income 2020
|
|Net Debt 2020
|
|P/E ratio 2020
|Yield 2020
|3,78%
|
|EV / Sales 2019
|
|0,12x
|Nbr of Employees
|Free-Float
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends DIXONS CARPHONE
|Long Term
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|Number of Analysts
|Average target price
|Last Close Price
|Spread / Highest target
|Spread / Average Target
|Spread / Lowest Target
