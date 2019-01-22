Dixons Carphone : keeps guidance after small Christmas sales rise

The group, which trades as Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse in Britain, launched a new strategy last December when it slumped to a 440 million pound first-half loss and cut its dividend.

The group has been hurt by tougher conditions in the mobile phone market as customers keep their handsets for longer.

It said on Tuesday group like-for-like revenue rose 1 percent in the 10 weeks to Jan. 5 - compared to analysts' average forecast for a flat outcome.

In the main UK & Ireland business electricals like-for-like sales rose 2 percent but mobile sales on the same basis fell 7 percent, reflecting a continued decline in the postpay market.

The group also trades as Elkjøp, Elgiganten and Gigantti in Nordic countries and Kotsovolos in Greece. Like-for-like sales rose 3 percent in the Nordics and jumped 19 percent in Greece.

The group kept its guidance for a 2018-19 underlying pretax profit of around 300 million pounds ($386.3 million), down from 382 million pounds made in 2017-18.

Shares in Dixons Carphone, down 26 percent over the last year, closed Monday at 137.6 pence, valuing the business at 1.59 billion pounds.

Sky News reported on Monday that activist investor Elliott Advisors was exploring plans to buy a "big stake" in the firm, and might want it to sell its overseas businesses.

