Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Dixons Carphone    DC.   GB00B4Y7R145

DIXONS CARPHONE (DC.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dixons Carphone : keeps guidance after small Christmas sales rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 02:42am EST
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past a Carphone Warehouse store on Oxford Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Dixons Carphone said it had made good early progress implementing its new strategy, reporting a small rise in underlying revenue in the key Christmas period and maintaining its profit guidance for the full year.

The group, which trades as Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse in Britain, launched a new strategy last December when it slumped to a 440 million pound first-half loss and cut its dividend.

The group has been hurt by tougher conditions in the mobile phone market as customers keep their handsets for longer.

It said on Tuesday group like-for-like revenue rose 1 percent in the 10 weeks to Jan. 5 - compared to analysts' average forecast for a flat outcome.

In the main UK & Ireland business electricals like-for-like sales rose 2 percent but mobile sales on the same basis fell 7 percent, reflecting a continued decline in the postpay market.

The group also trades as Elkjøp, Elgiganten and Gigantti in Nordic countries and Kotsovolos in Greece. Like-for-like sales rose 3 percent in the Nordics and jumped 19 percent in Greece.

The group kept its guidance for a 2018-19 underlying pretax profit of around 300 million pounds ($386.3 million), down from 382 million pounds made in 2017-18.

Shares in Dixons Carphone, down 26 percent over the last year, closed Monday at 137.6 pence, valuing the business at 1.59 billion pounds.

Sky News reported on Monday that activist investor Elliott Advisors was exploring plans to buy a "big stake" in the firm, and might want it to sell its overseas businesses.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIXONS CARPHONE
02:42aDIXONS CARPHONE : keeps guidance after small Christmas sales rise
RE
01/21DIXONS CARPHONE : Activist Elliott exploring taking stake in Dixons Carphone - S..
RE
01/17DIXONS CARPHONE PLC : quaterly sales release
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : UK shares at 2-year lows, FTSE 250 flirts with bear mark..
RE
2018DIXONS CARPHONE : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018DIXONS CARPHONE : Carphone Warehouse kicks off its January sales with mobile dea..
AQ
2018DIXONS CARPHONE : Boxing Day Sales Arrive as Carphone Warehouse Launches Deals &..
PU
2018Germany's Ceconomy adds to retail misery with gloomy outlook
RE
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE down sharply as ASOS profit alert sparks wider reta..
RE
2018Hopes May will win no-confidence vote lift British stocks
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 10 502 M
EBIT 2019 318 M
Net income 2019 235 M
Debt 2019 232 M
Yield 2019 6,52%
P/E ratio 2019 6,84
P/E ratio 2020 6,68
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 1 570 M
Chart DIXONS CARPHONE
Duration : Period :
Dixons Carphone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIXONS CARPHONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1,72  GBP
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Baldock Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Paul Livingston Chairman
Jonathan Peter Mason Group Chief Financial Officer
Simon Post Chief Technology Officer
Gerry Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIXONS CARPHONE14.53%2 022
BEST BUY COMPANY10.86%15 559
TECH DATA CORP13.96%3 479
AARON'S, INC.15.20%3 323
BIC CAMERA INC.-1.99%2 285
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LTD-74.62%1 841
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.