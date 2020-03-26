Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Dixons Carphone    DC.   GB00B4Y7R145

DIXONS CARPHONE

(DC.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dixons Carphone : warns on profit due to coronavirus pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 04:11am EDT
A sign displays the logo of Dixons Carphone at the company headquarters in London

British electricals retailer Dixons Carphone warned on Thursday it would not meet its previous guidance for 2019-20 profit and debt due to the coronavirus emergency which has forced the closure of its stores in the UK, Ireland and Greece.

The group's previous guidance was for adjusted pre-tax profit of 210 million pounds and lower net debt year-on-year. It said it will not update current year or medium-term guidance until the impact of COVID-19 becomes clearer.

Dixons Carphone said almost all its stores in the Nordics continue to trade and its online operations remain open.

It said online trading has been very strong in all countries over the last two weeks as people have been buying technology to work from home during the crisis.

"Early signs are that this strong trading has continued since stores closed and will help to compensate for lost store sales," it said.

The group said that in the eleven weeks to March 21 electricals like-for-like sales rose 8%, reflecting a strong recent uplift - up 23% in the last three weeks.

"We have seen very good sales of equipment for home working (laptops, printers), for home entertainment (TVs, gaming) and for home living (fridges, freezers, kitchen appliances)," it said.

Overall group like-for-like sales were up 4% over the eleven weeks, held back by a 15% fall in mobile phone sales.

Dixons Carphone said it is taking measures to preserve cash during the crisis by taking advantage of government support, controlling discretionary spending, lowering capital expenditure, reducing stock ordering and deferring tax payments.

It will decide whether to pay a final dividend in June.

($1 = 0.8433 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DIXONS CARPHONE
04:26aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 retreats after strongest two-day surge ever
RE
04:17aEUROPE : European stocks drop as record stimulus deal fails to stop coronavirus ..
RE
04:11aDIXONS CARPHONE : warns on profit due to coronavirus pandemic
RE
03/18DIXONS CARPHONE : Carphone Warehouse to axe 3,000 jobs as it shuts all standalon..
AQ
03/17LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 claws back some ground as liquidity aids lift c..
RE
03/17DIXONS CARPHONE : to close 531 UK stores and cut 2,900 jobs
RE
03/17DIXONS CARPHONE : Essential next step in turnaround of UK Mobile
PU
02/20DIXONS CARPHONE : 2019 AGM Results - update statement
PU
02/05M&S director Katie Bickerstaffe to oversee turnaround effort
RE
01/28UK consumers remain cautious as BoE meets on rates
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 10 254 M
EBIT 2020 236 M
Net income 2020 136 M
Debt 2020 262 M
Yield 2020 7,38%
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
P/E ratio 2021 5,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,12x
EV / Sales2021 0,12x
Capitalization 937 M
Chart DIXONS CARPHONE
Duration : Period :
Dixons Carphone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIXONS CARPHONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 136,82  GBp
Last Close Price 80,66  GBp
Spread / Highest target 173%
Spread / Average Target 69,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Lewis Baldock Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Paul Livingston Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Peter Mason Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Simon Post Chief Technology Officer
Gerry Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIXONS CARPHONE-44.06%1 105
BEST BUY CO., INC-32.57%15 213
TECH DATA CORPORATION-14.86%4 331
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%1 786
JB HI-FI LIMITED-35.86%1 646
AARON'S, INC.-72.47%1 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group