Dixy : JSC DIXY Yug announces that completed the repurchase of PJSC DIXY Group shares

JSC DIXY YUG ANNOUNCES THAT COMPLETED THE REPURCHASE OF PJSC DIXY GROUP SHARES

Moscow, Russian Federation, October 9, 2018.

JSC DIXY Yug completed the repurchase of PJSC DIXY Group shares in accordance with previously announced plans. As of October 5, 2018, JSC DIXY Yug owned 60,428,647 ordinary shares of PJSC DIXY Group, and therefore together with its affiliated parties controlled 100% of the shareholder capital of PJSC DIXY Group.

The share price equaled to 340 Russian roubles per ordinary share.

Before that, JSC DIXY Yug together with its affiliated parties crossed 95% threshold of total capital of PJSC DIXY Group in the course of share repurchase during the mandatory tender offer and became entitled to repurchase the remaining minority shareholders.

Note for editors:

PJSC DIXY Group (MOEX: DIXY) is one of Russia's leading retailers of foods and everyday products.

As of December 31, 2017 the Company operated 2,704 stores, including 2,534 DIXY convenience stores, 128 Victoria stores and 41 compact hypermarkets MegaMart and MiniMart.

The Company operates in Central, Northwestern, Volga and Urals federal districts of Russia, and in Kaliningrad and Kaliningrad region.

In 2017, the Company's total revenue amounted to RUB 282 billion.

