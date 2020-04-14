Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

P&G boosts dividend, says earnings to be released ahead of schedule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 05:36pm EDT
The logo for Procter & Gamble Co. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Procter & Gamble Co raised its quarterly dividend by 6% on Tuesday and advanced the release of its third-quarter earnings to April 17, saying that it aims to provide shareholders information as quickly and transparently as possible.

P&G, which was previously scheduled to release its results on April 21, also said its decision to release earnings ahead of schedule should not be seen as an indication of positive or negative results.

P&G and other consumer staples companies have seen the coronavirus outbreak create a surge in demand for toilet papers and other household products, with lockdowns imposed to curb the disease's spread making many customers hoard essential items.

It declared a quarterly dividend of 7.907 cents per share on its common stock, up from 7.459 cents in the prior quarter.

Through Tuesday's close, P&G's shares have fallen just over 3% this year, compared with a 16% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in the same period.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.39% 23949.76 Delayed Quote.-18.04%
NASDAQ 100 4.31% 8692.155265 Delayed Quote.-5.66%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.95% 8515.740451 Delayed Quote.-9.13%
S&P 500 3.06% 2846.06 Delayed Quote.-14.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:36pP&G boosts dividend, says earnings to be released ahead of schedule
RE
05:31pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Gain as U.S. Weighs Restarting Economy
DJ
04:58pStocks gain on China trade data, easing pandemic worries
RE
04:53pWall Street jumps as hopes for easing lockdown offset earnings worry
RE
04:49pStocks gain on China trade data, easing pandemic worries
RE
04:43pStocks gain on China trade data, easing pandemic worries
RE
04:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Gain as U.S. Weighs Restarting Economy
DJ
03:00pStrength of U.S. consumer staples stocks shows cracks as market recovers
RE
02:42pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Gain as U.S. Weighs Restarting Economy
DJ
01:28pTesla surges 28% in two days as traders look beyond coronavirus disruption
RE
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 65.07 Delayed Quote.5.24%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 46.38 Delayed Quote.5.15%
APPLE INC. 287.05 Delayed Quote.5.05%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 173.7 Delayed Quote.4.95%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 146.03 Delayed Quote.4.48%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 178.23 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 42.43 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 88.39 Delayed Quote.-2.15%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 95.5 Delayed Quote.-2.74%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 141 Delayed Quote.-4.30%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group