DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
02/28 11:03:54 am
25950.42 PTS   -0.13%
10:58aU.S. WORKING ON DETAILED TRADE PACT WITH CHINA : Mnuchin
10:53aHP Inc. Down Over 16% After 1Q Sales Miss Estimates -- Data Talk
10:21aGlobal stocks resurgence likely to be short-lived
U.S. working on detailed trade pact with China: Mnuchin

02/28/2019 | 10:58am EST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a member of the U.S. trade delegation to China, leaves a hotel in Beijing for talks with Chinese officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is working to hammer out a detailed trade agreement with China that will include specific structural commitments, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday.

The two sides have made a lot of progress in recent talks and hope to make more progress in the weeks ahead, Mnuchin said in an interview from London.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Tim Ahmann; Writing by Susan Heavey)

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.05% 25953.88 Delayed Quote.11.39%
NASDAQ 100 -0.26% 7098.1978 Delayed Quote.12.53%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.30% 7530.8032 Delayed Quote.13.85%
S&P 500 -0.15% 2786.58 Delayed Quote.11.45%
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
PFIZER 43.575 Real-time Quote.1.50%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 137.63 Real-time Quote.1.30%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 57.375 Real-time Quote.1.15%
MERCK AND COMPANY 81.325 Real-time Quote.0.87%
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 45.315 Real-time Quote.0.83%
3M COMPANY 207.275 Real-time Quote.-0.84%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 137.79 Real-time Quote.-0.99%
CATERPILLAR INC. 137.995 Real-time Quote.-1.14%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 118.675 Real-time Quote.-1.17%
DOWDUPONT INC. 52.965 Real-time Quote.-3.21%
Heatmap :
