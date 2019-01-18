Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Pre-market
0.52%
24496.65 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/17 04:47:20 pm
24370.1 PTS   +0.67%
06:23aChinese drone maker DJI expects $150 million loss due to corruption - report
RE
06:21aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Extend Gains As Investors Cling To Hope Of Trade Resolution
DJ
05:38aGlobal Stocks Extend Rise as U.S. Considers Tariff Drawdown
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese drone maker DJI expects $150 million loss due to corruption - report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 06:23am EST

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The world's largest maker of consumer drones, China's SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd, expects losses of more than 1 billion yuan ($150 million) for 2018 due to internal corruption, the state-run China Securities Journal said on Friday.

The newspaper cited an internal company report on corruption, which said that more than 40 people at privately-held DJI had been investigated. DJI did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on the report.

Several Chinese technology companies have recently launched initiatives to stamp out corruption and earlier this month, Beijing-based ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said it had dismissed more than 80 employees in 2018 over corruption.

DJI's human resources department was quoted by the newspaper as saying it employed 12,000 people at the end of 2018 and expects to grow to 14,000 by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.67% 24370.1 Delayed Quote.4.47%
NASDAQ 100 0.75% 6718.453 Delayed Quote.5.37%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.71% 7084.4633 Delayed Quote.5.86%
S&P 500 0.76% 2635.96 Delayed Quote.5.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
06:23aChinese drone maker DJI expects $150 million loss due to corruption - report
RE
06:21aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Extend Gains As Investors Cling To Hope O..
DJ
05:38aGlobal Stocks Extend Rise as U.S. Considers Tariff Drawdown
DJ
04:53aStocks buoyed by trade hopes, set for best weekly winning streak in half a ye..
RE
04:40aReality check for Europe Inc - investors brace for bumpy fourth-quarter resul..
RE
04:39aGlobal stocks buoyed by trade hopes, set for best weekly winning streak in ha..
RE
04:08aGlobal Stocks Extend Rise as U.S. Mulls Tariff Drawdown
DJ
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:49aBofA Unit Bucks Brokerage Trend -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aJPMorgan CEO Gets Record Pay -- WSJ
DJ
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
06:31aWAL MART STORES : CVS Health and Walmart Announce New PBM Pharmacy Network Agree..
PR
06:12aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Vodafone and IBM team up for digital transform..
AQ
05:30aMICROSOFT : Read the official GitHub blog
PU
05:30aMICROSOFT : GitHub's new free and enterprise features
PU
05:30aMICROSOFT : Bill Gates on ‘Hit Refresh'
PU
05:29aMICROSOFT : ‘The Road Ahead' On GoodReads
PU
05:29aMICROSOFT : Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
PU
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
DOWDUPONT 57.04 Delayed Quote.2.96%
CATERPILLAR 134.54 Delayed Quote.2.19%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 359.09 Delayed Quote.2.00%
NIKE 79.13 Delayed Quote.1.87%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 112.77 Delayed Quote.1.71%
VISA 137.28 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 56.83 Delayed Quote.-0.44%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 259.77 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 90.64 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
HOME DEPOT (THE) 174.87 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.