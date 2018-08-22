DKSH to drive growth for LivaNova in regional deal

DKSH, the leading Market Expansion Services provider with a focus on Asia and LivaNova, a leading, NASDAQ-listed medical technology company, will be partnering to deliver cardiac surgery equipment to hospitals across Asia.

Bangkok, August 22, 2018 - DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, a leading Market Expansion Services provider for healthcare companies seeking to grow their business in Asia, has partnered with LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to deliver its advanced technologies and breakthrough treatments to hospitals across the region.

DKSH will provide distribution and logistics services for LivaNova to help the company realize and further develop its growth strategy in Asia. LivaNova is a market leader in cardiac surgery and is listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange. The company's portfolio is diverse, offering market-leading technology in cardiopulmonary equipment and heart valves. This regional partnership will allow LivaNova to benefit from DKSH's in-depth knowledge of the local markets and its well-established distribution network across Asia.

"DKSH's extensive distribution network in South East Asia, their proven track record and strong capabilities in logistics and value chain management are key reasons why we selected them as a regional partner. By leveraging their wide range of services and dedication to excellence, we can focus on our core capabilities in research and development as well as providing the highest level of service for customers and patients," said Eric Hardeman, Vice President South East Asia at LivaNova.

"LivaNova is a strategic partner for us in the cardiac technology segment and this partnership supports our mission of providing patients in Asia with access to better treatment options. With the largest dedicated salesforce in Asia and a broad reach across channels, we are committed to driving Asian expansion for LivaNova," said Bijay Singh, Global Head, Business Unit Healthcare, DKSH.