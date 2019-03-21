Log in
DKSH HOLDING

(DKSH)
Shareholders approved all motions at the 86th Ordinary General Meeting

03/21/2019

Media release

Shareholders approved all motions at the 86th Ordinary General Meeting

  • Marco Gadola, Dr. Wolfgang Baier and Jack Clemons elected as new Board members
  • Adrian T. Keller elected as Chairman for a one-year term of office
  • Shareholders authorized dividend increase of 12.1% to CHF 1.85 per share
  • All other motions approved with clear majority

Zurich, Switzerland, March 21, 2019 - Shareholders approved all motions put forward by DKSH's Board of Directors at the 86th Ordinary General Meeting (AGM) today. In total, 220 shareholders - corresponding to 82.1 percent of share capital - were present at the meeting.

With a clear majority, shareholders elected Marco Gadola (as of January 1, 2020), Dr. Wolfgang Baier and Jack Clemons to the Board of Directors. Their international experience and proven leadership will strengthen the Board's competencies especially in digitization, e-commerce, logistics and supply chain management.

Adrian T. Keller was elected as Chairman for a one-year term of office. Marco Gadola will be proposed as Chairman of DKSH at the AGM in 2020.

In addition, shareholders elected the six members of the Board who stood for reelection for another term of office. Eunice Zehnder-Lai, Dr. Frank Ch. Gulich and Andreas W Keller were elected as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee.

Shareholders authorized the dividend increase of 12.1 percent to CHF 1.85 per share. DKSH will distribute more than CHF 120 million to shareholders and continue to pursue its progressive, ordinary dividend policy.

Shareholders also voted in favor of all other motions. They discharged the Board of Directors and Senior Executive Team, approved the financial statements and compensation as well as elected the Statutory Auditors and Independent Proxy.

DKSH Chairman Adrian T. Keller said: "We are pleased that shareholders supported all motions of the Board of Directors. This shows their trust in our work. With the strengthened constitution of the Board, DKSH is well positioned to further pursue its strategy for sustainable, profitable growth".

About DKSH Group

DKSH is the leading Market Expansion Services provider with a focus on Asia. The Group helps other companies and brands to grow in the Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Performance Materials and Technology sectors. DKSH's portfolio of services includes sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. Publicly listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, the Group operates in 35 markets with 33,000 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.3 billion in 2018. With its strong Swiss heritage and long business tradition since 1865, DKSH is deeply rooted in Asia Pacific.

For further information please contact:

DKSH Holding AG

Till Leisner

Head, Group Investor & Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7315

till.leisner@dksh.com

Dominique Nadelhofer

Senior Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7228

dominique.nadelhofer@dksh.com




