DKSH acquires consumer goods distributor CTD in Australia

Zurich, Switzerland, July 1, 2019 - DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire distributor CTD in Australia. With the acquisition, DKSH strengthens Business Unit Consumer Goods and drives forward with its plans for market consolidation.

DKSH has been present in Australia since 1940 and in New Zealand since 1958. Currently, DKSH is present there with its three segments of Consumer Goods and Lifestyle, Performance Materials as well as Technology. In 2011, DKSH acquired the consumer goods distributors Brandlines and FNZ Brands and in 2018 the beverage business of Davies Foods in New Zealand.

CTD was founded in 1998 in Sydney and provides sales, marketing and distribution services for consumer brands across categories, such as sauces, soups, organic baby food, bakery products and vegetarian meals. With a strong focus on emerging products and brands, CTD's strength lies in securing local and international brand owners a place on the Australian and New Zealand supermarket shelves and then, implementing practical, yet high growth strategies. The ongoing success has come from an agile and flexible model allowing them to create a bespoke offer to suit each brand partner's requirements. CTD generates a sound profit from net sales of around CHF 45 million1. The acquisition is immediately earnings accretive for DKSH. CTD's management team, as well as its employees, will join DKSH.

Stefan P. Butz, CEO of DKSH, said: "The acquisition of CTD is another success of our strategy of acquiring accretive and complementary businesses. CTD and DKSH share a similar culture and business approach of helping clients expand their market reach, be it locally or overseas. With this acquisition, we further strengthen our Consumer Goods business in Asia Pacific and our clients can benefit from the competence CTD will bring to our organization. We look forward to welcoming the colleagues of CTD."

Felice Testini, Director and Co-founder of CTD, added: "For over 20 years, CTD has been successfully distributing consumer goods in Australia and New Zealand. DKSH has an impeccable reputation in Asia Pacific and we look forward to being part of the Group. Together, we can leverage DKSH's international presence to further drive our clients' businesses."

The transaction is closed as of July 1, 2019.

¹ Exchange rate Australian dollar / Swiss franc: 0.70