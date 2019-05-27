DKSH acquires specialty chemicals distributor Dols International in Benelux

Zurich, Switzerland, May 27, 2019 - DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials, a leading specialty chemicals and ingredients distributor, acquires Dols International, a specialty chemicals distributor based in the Netherlands. This transaction is in line with DKSH's accelerated acquisition strategy, strengthened since 2017.

In its Performance Materials business, DKSH provides distribution and sourcing services for the specialty chemicals, personal care, pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries. Performance Materials is the only Business Unit in DKSH with a distribution business both in Europe and Asia. Following acquisitions in Spain, Portugal and the Nordics in recent years, this transaction is another step for DKSH to complement its European market coverage.

Founded in 1989, Dols International focuses on marketing, sales and distribution of specialty chemicals in Benelux, which represents a white spot in Europe for DKSH's Business Unit Performance Materials. Dols' product portfolio includes pigments, binders and additives for use in paints, coatings, adhesives, plastics and construction applications. The company also formulates products in its in-house laboratory, which will convert to a DKSH innovation center, expanding the network to 40 innovation centers worldwide. Dols already represents several leading international clients and serves more than 200 customers.

Dols International's specialty chemicals distribution business generates net sales of almost CHF 10 million at sound profitability. DKSH is acquiring 100% of this business and expects the acquisition to be immediately earnings accretive. The current management team of the business and its employees will join DKSH's Business Unit Performance Materials.

Thomas Sul, Co-Head Business Unit Performance Materials, DKSH, commented: "The value-accretive acquisition of Dols International marks an exciting and important step in strengthening our position as a specialty chemicals distributor in Europe. As with earlier acquisitions, this local setup will be synergistic for our industrial chemicals business and establish a basis for expanding into the personal care, food and pharma industries. The lab will become a regional hub and benefit from our existing network of innovation centers worldwide, while continuing to offer services for our clients in the Benelux market."