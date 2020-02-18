Log in
DKSH and Japanese confectionary giant Morinaga partner in Vietnam

02/18/2020 | 01:05am EST

Media release

DKSH and Japanese confectionary giant Morinaga partner in Vietnam

DKSH and Morinaga, the owner of the iconic brands Hi-Chew and Dars Chocolate, have decided to expand their success story to another key market in Southeast Asia, Vietnam.

Ho Chi Minh City, February 18, 2020 - DKSH's Business Unit Consumer Goods, Asia's leading Market Expansion Services provider for fast moving consumer goods, and Japanese confectionary company Morinaga, have expanded their existing partnership in Asia to Vietnam.

The two companies already have a successful partnership in Hong Kong and Singapore and decided to extend their relationship. DKSH will be the enabler to further unlock Morinaga's potential in Vietnam and ensure regional coverage through the strategic expertise of the local teams.

The key objective of the collaboration is to drive Morinaga's growth in the confectionery category, leveraging DKSH's strong position in the rising convenience stores (CVS) channel, comprehensive coverage in modern trade and deep capillary distribution in traditional trade. Besides a strong focus on coverage expansion for Morinaga, DKSH will focus special attention on increasing Hi-Chew's and Dars Chocolate's visibility across all channels and the whole region.

Teruhiro Kwabe, Managing Director Asia-Pacific at Moringa, said: "DKSH has been a strategic business partner for us, helping us drive sales of multiple brands across the region. With this partnership expansion, we want to leverage DKSH's strong capabilities in Vietnam to enhance the reach to our target audience. We strongly believe that we will see extensive growth in the coming months and years."

Terry Seremetis, Head of Business Unit Consumer Goods, added: "We are thrilled to expand our regional collaboration with Morinaga to Vietnam. This extension is another true testament to our strength in this key market. Furthermore, adding Hi-Chew and Dars Chocolate to our brand portfolio will help us keep driving the distribution of confectionery amongst Vietnamese households.

About Morinaga

Morinaga, listed in the Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section, is one of the big Western confectionery manufactures in Japan established in 1899. It consists of business activities of the manufacture, purchase and sales of confectioneries (caramel, biscuits, chocolate, etc.), foods (Cocoa, cake mix, etc.), frozen desserts (ice cream, etc.), and health products (jelly drinks, etc.). Morinaga generates consolidated net sales of JPY 205 billion and operating income of JPY 20 billion in 2018. In order to convey Morinaga's basic corporate philosophy of "Delicious, Fun, and Healthy" to customers throughout the world, Morinaga is expanding overseas under the Japanese brand Morinaga and provides excellent product quality and reliable, delicious taste experiences through product exports and technology corporation.

About DKSH

DKSH is the leading Market Expansion Services provider with a focus on Asia. The Group helps companies to grow across the Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials and Technology. The service portfolio covers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. Publicly listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, the Group operates in 36 markets with 33,350 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.6 billion in 2019. With its Swiss heritage, DKSH has been deeply rooted in Asia Pacific since 1865. The DKSH Business Unit Consumer Goods focuses on fast moving consumer goods, food services, luxury goods, fashion and lifestyle products as well as hair and skin cosmetics. With around 20,300 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 4.1 billion in 2019.

For more information please contact:

DKSH Holding Ltd. DKSH

Till Leisner

Head, Group Investor & Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7315

till.leisner@dksh.com

Business Unit Consumer Goods

Sheena Flannery

Director, Group Communications

Phone +66 22209739

sheena.flannery@dksh.com




