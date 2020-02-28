By completing the acquisition of specialty chemicals distributor Axieo, DKSH continues to drive market consolidation and assumes a leading role in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Zurich, Switzerland, February 28, 2020 ‒ DKSH has successfully completed the acquisition of Axieo in Australia and New Zealand. With this transaction, DKSH strengthens the market presence of Business Unit Performance Materials in Asia Pacific, expands the global network of innovation centers to 46 and enters the agrichemicals sector in Australia and New Zealand. Axieo employs 120 specialists and generates around CHF 120 million in net sales at solid profitability and return on capital. DKSH will fully-consolidate the business as of March 2020.

Stefan P. Butz, CEO of DKSH, said: "Our intensified acquisition strategy adds value for our business partners and strengthens the geographical footprint of our Business Unit Performance Materials. 2019 was the most successful year in terms of acquisitions in our history. We are pleased that - with the Field Marketing provider Crossmark and now Axieo - we have already closed two more transactions early this year."