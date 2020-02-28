Log in
DKSH has successfully completed the acquisition of Axieo in Australia and New Zealand

02/28/2020 | 01:05am EST

Media release

DKSH has successfully completed the acquisition of Axieo in Australia and New Zealand

By completing the acquisition of specialty chemicals distributor Axieo, DKSH continues to drive market consolidation and assumes a leading role in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Zurich, Switzerland, February 28, 2020 ‒ DKSH has successfully completed the acquisition of Axieo in Australia and New Zealand. With this transaction, DKSH strengthens the market presence of Business Unit Performance Materials in Asia Pacific, expands the global network of innovation centers to 46 and enters the agrichemicals sector in Australia and New Zealand. Axieo employs 120 specialists and generates around CHF 120 million in net sales at solid profitability and return on capital. DKSH will fully-consolidate the business as of March 2020.

Stefan P. Butz, CEO of DKSH, said: "Our intensified acquisition strategy adds value for our business partners and strengthens the geographical footprint of our Business Unit Performance Materials. 2019 was the most successful year in terms of acquisitions in our history. We are pleased that - with the Field Marketing provider Crossmark and now Axieo - we have already closed two more transactions early this year."

About DKSH

DKSH is the leading Market Expansion Services provider with a focus on Asia. The Group helps companies to grow across the Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials and Technology. The service portfolio covers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. Publicly listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, the Group operates in 36 markets with 33,350 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.6 billion in 2019. With its Swiss heritage, DKSH has been deeply rooted in Asia Pacific since 1865. The DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials distributes specialty chemicals and ingredients for food, pharmaceutical, personal care and various industrial applications. With 46 innovation centers and regulatory support worldwide, we create cutting-edge formulations that comply with local regulations. With around 1,100 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 1.0 billion in 2019.

For further information, please contact:

DKSH Holding Ltd.

Till Leisner

Head, Group Investor & Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7315

till.leisner@dksh.com

Demet Biçer

Senior Specialist, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7217

demet.bicer@dksh.com




Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 12 075 M
EBIT 2020 295 M
Net income 2020 189 M
Finance 2020 301 M
Yield 2020 3,44%
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,28x
EV / Sales2021 0,26x
Capitalization 3 668 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 51,20  CHF
Last Close Price 56,40  CHF
Spread / Highest target 2,84%
Spread / Average Target -9,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan P. Butz Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Thomas Keller Chairman
Bernhard Schmitt Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Willy Keller Non-Executive Director
Frank Ch. Gulich Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DKSH HOLDING AG10.72%3 780
CINTAS CORPORATION0.17%29 456
TELEPERFORMANCE5.24%14 958
EDENRED3.08%12 979
RENTOKIL INITIAL11.26%11 794
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-8.27%11 607
