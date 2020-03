DKSH's 87th Ordinary General Meeting will take place on May 13, 2020

Zurich, Switzerland, March 20, 2020 - As communicated on March 17, 2020, DKSH had to cancel its 87th Ordinary General Meeting on March 19, 2020 due to the latest requirements by the Swiss Federal Council to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

DKSH has now decided to convene the Ordinary General Meeting on May 13, 2020. The company intends to propose an ordinary dividend of CHF 1.90 per share.

Further information about the Ordinary General Meeting will follow in the official invitation.