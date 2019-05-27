Laurent Sigismondi joins DKSH's Executive Committee

Zurich, Switzerland, May 27, 2019 - Effective July 1, 2019, Laurent Sigismondi will be a member of DKSH's Executive Committee (formerly Senior Executive Team). Laurent Sigismondi (42 years, Swiss and Italian citizen) has been General Counsel and Secretary of the Board of Directors of DKSH since March 2015. He heads DKSH's Legal as well as Governance, Risk and Compliance departments.

Stefan P. Butz, said: "We are happy to announce the appointment of Laurent Sigismondi to DKSH's Executive Committee. His detailed knowledge of DKSH and extensive experience will complement the Executive Committee. The appointment underlines our commitment to good corporate governance and promotion of internal talents."

Before joining DKSH, Laurent Sigismondi was Head of Corporate Law at Novartis and worked as a qualified lawyer with various well-reputed Swiss law firms. He holds a Ph.D. in law from the University of Neuchâtel, an Executive MBA from the University of St. Gallen, an LL.M. in International Law from Columbia University in New York and an LL.M. from the College of Europe in Bruges, Belgium. Laurent Sigismondi will continue to report to Stefan Butz, CEO of DKSH.