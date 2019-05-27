Log in
Laurent Sigismondi joins DKSH's Executive Committee

05/27/2019 | 01:00am EDT

Media release

Laurent Sigismondi joins DKSH's Executive Committee

Zurich, Switzerland, May 27, 2019 - Effective July 1, 2019, Laurent Sigismondi will be a member of DKSH's Executive Committee (formerly Senior Executive Team). Laurent Sigismondi (42 years, Swiss and Italian citizen) has been General Counsel and Secretary of the Board of Directors of DKSH since March 2015. He heads DKSH's Legal as well as Governance, Risk and Compliance departments.

Stefan P. Butz, said: "We are happy to announce the appointment of Laurent Sigismondi to DKSH's Executive Committee. His detailed knowledge of DKSH and extensive experience will complement the Executive Committee. The appointment underlines our commitment to good corporate governance and promotion of internal talents."

Before joining DKSH, Laurent Sigismondi was Head of Corporate Law at Novartis and worked as a qualified lawyer with various well-reputed Swiss law firms. He holds a Ph.D. in law from the University of Neuchâtel, an Executive MBA from the University of St. Gallen, an LL.M. in International Law from Columbia University in New York and an LL.M. from the College of Europe in Bruges, Belgium. Laurent Sigismondi will continue to report to Stefan Butz, CEO of DKSH.

About DKSH Group

DKSH is the leading Market Expansion Services provider with a focus on Asia. The Group helps other companies and brands to grow in the Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Performance Materials and Technology sectors. DKSH's portfolio of services includes sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. Publicly listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, the Group operates in 35 markets with 33,000 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.3 billion in 2018. With its Swiss heritage and long business tradition since 1865, DKSH is deeply rooted in Asia Pacific.

For further information, please contact:

DKSH Holding Ltd.

Till Leisner

Head, Group Investor & Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7315

till.leisner@dksh.com

Demet Biçer

Specialist, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7217

demet.bicer@dksh.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
