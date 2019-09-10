Log in
09/10/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Media release

Tipco once again entrusts DKSH with its Thailand business

DKSH, the leading Market Expansion Services provider with a focus on Asia, has been appointed by Tipco F&B Company Limited to market and distribute their products across Thailand. The partnership includes the company's ready-to-drink Tipco fruit juices, vegetable juice products and Aura natural mineral water.

Bangkok, Thailand, September 10, 2019 - DKSH Business Unit Consumer Goods, Asia's leading partner for consumer goods companies seeking to grow their business in the region, has been selected by Tipco F&B Company Limited again to drive market share of its Tipco fruit juices, vegetable juice products and Aura branded natural mineral water in Thailand.

DKSH Thailand will provide sales and marketing as well as distribution and logistics services for Tipco's broad selection of 100% fruit juices, vegetable juice products and Aura natural mineral water through its extensive network of modern, traditional trade and food service channels in Thailand. The partnership will increase the availability and visibility of Tipco and Aura to ensure that consumers can always quench their thirst with quality "wellness beverages" anytime and anywhere across the country.

Ekaphol Pongstabhon, Director of Tipco F&B Company Limited, said: "We are delighted to partner with DKSH again, since we realize that DKSH and Tipco F&B have a shared passion in providing customers the best products. This partnership combines Tipco F&B's quality and healthy fruit juice and vegetable juice products and Aura natural mineral water with DKSH's strong nationwide footprint and omni-channel capabilities. We are looking forward to making our brands available to more consumers in Thailand in the coming years."

Terry Seremetis, DKSH's Head Business Unit Consumer Goods, said: "Together with our clients, we develop tailor-made partnership solutions. We have deployed a dedicated team of DKSH specialists to ensure that Tipco F&B will reach its targets. We look forward to building a strong and successful partnership with Tipco F&B, while growing both of our businesses."

About Tipco F&B Company Limited

Tipco F&B Company Limited is the producer and distributor of Tipco's ready-to-drink fruit juice and vegetable juice products such as Tipco 100% fruit juice, Tipco Squeeze, Tipco Veggie, Tipco Superkid, Tipco Super Fruit Essence and many more, as well as Aura 100% mineral water. Tipco F&B is a subsidiary of Tipco Foods Public Company Limited which operates the main business in producing and exporting of canned pineapple, pineapple juice concentrate, canned mixed fruits and beverage.

About DKSH

DKSH is the leading Market Expansion Services provider with a focus on Asia. The Group helps other companies and brands to grow in the Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Performance Materials and Technology sectors. DKSH's portfolio of services includes sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. Publicly listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, the Group operates in 35 markets with 33,000 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.3 billion in 2018. With its strong Swiss heritage and long business tradition since 1865, DKSH is deeply rooted in Asia Pacific.

For further information, please contact:

DKSH Business Unit Consumer Goods

Krittiya Wongtavavimarn

Group Communications, Consumer Goods

+66 2 220 9070

krittiya.w@dksh.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
